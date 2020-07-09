3750 N Gilpin St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dogs allowed new construction parking stainless steel

Lovely Farmhouse Style Denver Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a great main level kitchen, great room and open floor plan with nice hardwood floors, high end counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home includes Air Conditioning and the washer and dryer are included and are located conveniently in the upstairs laundry room with 3 of the bedrooms.



1 Off Street Parking Space. No Garage.

Owner Provides Water, Trash and Landscaping Service.

No more than 3 unrelated Adults per city zoning. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.



*Utility Program – An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.



