Denver, CO
3750 N Gilpin St
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:54 AM

3750 N Gilpin St

3750 Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3750 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Lovely Farmhouse Style Denver Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a great main level kitchen, great room and open floor plan with nice hardwood floors, high end counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home includes Air Conditioning and the washer and dryer are included and are located conveniently in the upstairs laundry room with 3 of the bedrooms.

1 Off Street Parking Space. No Garage.
Owner Provides Water, Trash and Landscaping Service.
No more than 3 unrelated Adults per city zoning. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy.

*Utility Program – An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website.

Amenities: A/C, Washer/Dryer, Off Street Parking, Hardwood Floors, New Construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 N Gilpin St have any available units?
3750 N Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 N Gilpin St have?
Some of 3750 N Gilpin St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 N Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
3750 N Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 N Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3750 N Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 3750 N Gilpin St offer parking?
Yes, 3750 N Gilpin St offers parking.
Does 3750 N Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750 N Gilpin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 N Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 3750 N Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 3750 N Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 3750 N Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 N Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3750 N Gilpin St does not have units with dishwashers.
