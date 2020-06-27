3745 Fairfax Street Denver County

Amenities

pet friendly coffee bar

Nice house - 3 Bedroom, 1 bedroom - 3745 Fairfax St is a house in Denver, CO 80207. This 1,268 square foot house features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upper bedroom has a bonus space. This property was built in 1954. Nearby schools include Smith Elementary School and Stedman Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Mountain Fresh Market, Holly Food Market and Safeway Milk Production Plant. Nearby coffee shops include Imack Coffee, Imack Coffee and 7-Eleven. Nearby restaurants include Deli Express Fast Foods, Love, Peace, and Sol Cafe and The Garden. 3745 Fairfax St is near Skyland Park, J. Langston Boyd Park and City of Nairobi Park. There are some bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 3745 Fairfax St is bikeable, there is some bike infrastructure.



~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~ Pets Welcome (fees apply) Upon Approval~



Contact us at: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located Near:Colorado Blvd & E 35th Ave



