All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3745 Fairfax Street Denver County
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:14 PM

3745 Fairfax Street Denver County

3745 Fairfax Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3745 Fairfax Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice house - 3 Bedroom, 1 bedroom - 3745 Fairfax St is a house in Denver, CO 80207. This 1,268 square foot house features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Upper bedroom has a bonus space. This property was built in 1954. Nearby schools include Smith Elementary School and Stedman Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Mountain Fresh Market, Holly Food Market and Safeway Milk Production Plant. Nearby coffee shops include Imack Coffee, Imack Coffee and 7-Eleven. Nearby restaurants include Deli Express Fast Foods, Love, Peace, and Sol Cafe and The Garden. 3745 Fairfax St is near Skyland Park, J. Langston Boyd Park and City of Nairobi Park. There are some bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 3745 Fairfax St is bikeable, there is some bike infrastructure.

~Advertised Rent is Discounted Rent~ Pets Welcome (fees apply) Upon Approval~

Contact us at: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located Near:Colorado Blvd & E 35th Ave

(RLNE2591762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County have any available units?
3745 Fairfax Street Denver County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County currently offering any rent specials?
3745 Fairfax Street Denver County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County pet-friendly?
Yes, 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County is pet friendly.
Does 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County offer parking?
No, 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County does not offer parking.
Does 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County have a pool?
No, 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County does not have a pool.
Does 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County have accessible units?
No, 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County does not have accessible units.
Does 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County have units with dishwashers?
No, 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County have units with air conditioning?
No, 3745 Fairfax Street Denver County does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Move Cross Country
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cierra Crest Apartment Homes
4500 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Cadence
1920 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Topaz
1961 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University