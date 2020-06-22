3732 North Downing South

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated yoga

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly yoga

Available January 1st. This is short-term lease: 6 months (ending in May or June of 2018). All pets welcome. Security Deposit is only $500. Enjoy the newly remodeled property in the heart of everything in RiNo. Granite countertops. Efficient Washer and dryer included. Fenced backyard. Great location with a lot surrounding: Ary galleries, Saint Charles Place Park, Black Shirt brewing, 38th / Blake Station RTD Light Rail 1/2 mile walk, Kindness Yoga, concert venues, plus Quick access to I25 and I70, much more shopping, dining, and entertainment. 4 off-street parking spaces in the back. USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* by copying this link to your web browser: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery