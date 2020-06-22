3732 North Downing South

Amenities
Available January 1st. This is short-term lease: 6 months (ending in May or June of 2018). All pets welcome. Security Deposit is only $500. Enjoy the newly remodeled property in the heart of everything in RiNo. Granite countertops. Efficient Washer and dryer included. Fenced backyard. Great location with a lot surrounding: Ary galleries, Saint Charles Place Park, Black Shirt brewing, 38th / Blake Station RTD Light Rail 1/2 mile walk, Kindness Yoga, concert venues, plus Quick access to I25 and I70, much more shopping, dining, and entertainment. 4 off-street parking spaces in the back. USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* by copying this link to your web browser: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery