Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3732 North Downing South

3732 North Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

3732 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
yoga
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
yoga
Available January 1st. This is short-term lease: 6 months (ending in May or June of 2018). All pets welcome. Security Deposit is only $500. Enjoy the newly remodeled property in the heart of everything in RiNo. Granite countertops. Efficient Washer and dryer included. Fenced backyard. Great location with a lot surrounding: Ary galleries, Saint Charles Place Park, Black Shirt brewing, 38th / Blake Station RTD Light Rail 1/2 mile walk, Kindness Yoga, concert venues, plus Quick access to I25 and I70, much more shopping, dining, and entertainment. 4 off-street parking spaces in the back. USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* by copying this link to your web browser: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3732 North Downing South have any available units?
3732 North Downing South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3732 North Downing South have?
Some of 3732 North Downing South's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3732 North Downing South currently offering any rent specials?
3732 North Downing South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3732 North Downing South pet-friendly?
Yes, 3732 North Downing South is pet friendly.
Does 3732 North Downing South offer parking?
No, 3732 North Downing South does not offer parking.
Does 3732 North Downing South have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3732 North Downing South offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3732 North Downing South have a pool?
No, 3732 North Downing South does not have a pool.
Does 3732 North Downing South have accessible units?
No, 3732 North Downing South does not have accessible units.
Does 3732 North Downing South have units with dishwashers?
No, 3732 North Downing South does not have units with dishwashers.
