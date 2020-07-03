3731 South Uinta Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Wow! Available now. Gorgeous fully remodeled 6 bedroom, 3 bath home! New flooring, new paint, new doors, trim, and fixtures throughout, made with modern materials and finishes that compound the classic charm. All new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Huge back yard, extra parking along side garage, easy access to Hwy 25 and 225 and just minutes to DTC. Rent $2950/mo. and $2950 security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Pet may be welcome case-by-case w/ pet deposit and owner approval. NO SEC 8. Apps $55/adult.