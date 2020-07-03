All apartments in Denver
3731 South Uinta Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3731 South Uinta Street

3731 South Uinta Street · No Longer Available
Location

3731 South Uinta Street, Denver, CO 80237
Hampden South

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Wow! Available now. Gorgeous fully remodeled 6 bedroom, 3 bath home! New flooring, new paint, new doors, trim, and fixtures throughout, made with modern materials and finishes that compound the classic charm. All new stainless steel kitchen appliances. Huge back yard, extra parking along side garage, easy access to Hwy 25 and 225 and just minutes to DTC. Rent $2950/mo. and $2950 security deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, lawn, snow. PET POLICY: Pet may be welcome case-by-case w/ pet deposit and owner approval. NO SEC 8. Apps $55/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3731 South Uinta Street have any available units?
3731 South Uinta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3731 South Uinta Street have?
Some of 3731 South Uinta Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3731 South Uinta Street currently offering any rent specials?
3731 South Uinta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3731 South Uinta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3731 South Uinta Street is pet friendly.
Does 3731 South Uinta Street offer parking?
Yes, 3731 South Uinta Street offers parking.
Does 3731 South Uinta Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3731 South Uinta Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3731 South Uinta Street have a pool?
No, 3731 South Uinta Street does not have a pool.
Does 3731 South Uinta Street have accessible units?
No, 3731 South Uinta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3731 South Uinta Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3731 South Uinta Street does not have units with dishwashers.

