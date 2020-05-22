3722 Alcott Street

Amenities

Property is a brand new remodeled up/down duplex in the highly desired Potter Highlands neighborhood. New everything and never been lived in. This unit is the bottom unit and comes with its own fenced in yard and 1 private parking space and plenty of safe street parking. You are walking distance to great restaurants, bars and all the amenities you could need. Just a short jump to downtown Denver, Coors field, Invesco field and all that the city of Denver has to offer. This unit comes completely furnished with everything youd need including cooking utensils, pots and pans, silverware, dishes and cups, full size fridge. Also included is high speed internet and all utilities including water, trash and electric/gas. Enjoy this cozy and beautifully remodeled unit with Quarts countertops, stainless steel appliances and all the comforts of home. Keyless front door entrance with your personal code so no need for keys or ever being locked out and the entire property is securely monitored with Arlo cameras on the outside of the property for safety and security of you and all your belongings. We hope you choose our home as your own!