Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3722 Alcott Street
Last updated November 13 2019 at 9:44 AM

3722 Alcott Street

3722 Alcott Street · No Longer Available
Location

3722 Alcott Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
key fob access
Property is a brand new remodeled up/down duplex in the highly desired Potter Highlands neighborhood. New everything and never been lived in. This unit is the bottom unit and comes with its own fenced in yard and 1 private parking space and plenty of safe street parking. You are walking distance to great restaurants, bars and all the amenities you could need. Just a short jump to downtown Denver, Coors field, Invesco field and all that the city of Denver has to offer. This unit comes completely furnished with everything youd need including cooking utensils, pots and pans, silverware, dishes and cups, full size fridge. Also included is high speed internet and all utilities including water, trash and electric/gas. Enjoy this cozy and beautifully remodeled unit with Quarts countertops, stainless steel appliances and all the comforts of home. Keyless front door entrance with your personal code so no need for keys or ever being locked out and the entire property is securely monitored with Arlo cameras on the outside of the property for safety and security of you and all your belongings. We hope you choose our home as your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3722 Alcott Street have any available units?
3722 Alcott Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3722 Alcott Street have?
Some of 3722 Alcott Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3722 Alcott Street currently offering any rent specials?
3722 Alcott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3722 Alcott Street pet-friendly?
No, 3722 Alcott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3722 Alcott Street offer parking?
Yes, 3722 Alcott Street offers parking.
Does 3722 Alcott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3722 Alcott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3722 Alcott Street have a pool?
No, 3722 Alcott Street does not have a pool.
Does 3722 Alcott Street have accessible units?
No, 3722 Alcott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3722 Alcott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3722 Alcott Street does not have units with dishwashers.

