Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3674 Hudson St
Last updated May 26 2020 at 4:49 PM

3674 Hudson St

3674 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3674 Hudson Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Central Denver Duplex - Property Id: 269752

Available for move-in on May 4th is a 2br/1ba multi-family (half-duplex) in a quiet Park Hill neighborhood. The unit is fully furnished and includes in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a detached 2 car garage. It's located minutes from Downtown Denver, Stapleton, local shopping centers, University/VA hospital campus, and easy access to public transportation stations (light rail and bus). No 420 or pets, please. If you're looking for a quiet, cozy place to live in a perfectly located part of town, look no further. Please reach out for any questions and leasing details. Thanks!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/269752
Property Id 269752

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5738035)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3674 Hudson St have any available units?
3674 Hudson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3674 Hudson St have?
Some of 3674 Hudson St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3674 Hudson St currently offering any rent specials?
3674 Hudson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3674 Hudson St pet-friendly?
No, 3674 Hudson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3674 Hudson St offer parking?
Yes, 3674 Hudson St offers parking.
Does 3674 Hudson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3674 Hudson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3674 Hudson St have a pool?
No, 3674 Hudson St does not have a pool.
Does 3674 Hudson St have accessible units?
No, 3674 Hudson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3674 Hudson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3674 Hudson St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
