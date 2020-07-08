All apartments in Denver
3666 W. Greensborough Pl.

3666 West Greensborough Place · No Longer Available
Location

3666 West Greensborough Place, Denver, CO 80236
Harvey Park South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
Quaint 4BD, 3.5BA Single Family Home with Garage Parking and Private Back Yard - Spacious single family home, featuring all the comforts you could ask for. Walk into the front living room with high ceilings and fantastic sunlight. Open concept kitchen and dining room, with access to the patio/ deck and a powder room. The main bedrooms can be found on the top level of the home, with common bathroom and master suite. The fully finished basement includes a secondary living room, large bedroom with attached bathroom and direct access to the back yard. For more information or to schedule a showing, visit keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly fee that covers water.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services
*Leasing Broker: Nicholas Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5740333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. have any available units?
3666 W. Greensborough Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. have?
Some of 3666 W. Greensborough Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
3666 W. Greensborough Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. offers parking.
Does 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. have a pool?
No, 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. have accessible units?
No, 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3666 W. Greensborough Pl. has units with dishwashers.

