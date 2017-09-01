All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3654 Mariposa St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3654 Mariposa St.
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

3654 Mariposa St.

3654 Mariposa Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3654 Mariposa Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
guest suite
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
- Stunning new build in hot LoHi neighborhood! The spacious open floor plan features: 4 bedrooms plus large office, 4 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and Starmark cabinetry, horizontal wrought-iron stair railings, 3 1/4 Red Oak hardwood flooring with natural finish plus finished basement with spacious family room with wet bar and guest suite. Complete with oversized 2 car garage and rooftop deck, this home is perfect for entertaining after a night out in LoHi! Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.

(RLNE5101410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3654 Mariposa St. have any available units?
3654 Mariposa St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3654 Mariposa St. have?
Some of 3654 Mariposa St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3654 Mariposa St. currently offering any rent specials?
3654 Mariposa St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3654 Mariposa St. pet-friendly?
No, 3654 Mariposa St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3654 Mariposa St. offer parking?
Yes, 3654 Mariposa St. offers parking.
Does 3654 Mariposa St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3654 Mariposa St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3654 Mariposa St. have a pool?
No, 3654 Mariposa St. does not have a pool.
Does 3654 Mariposa St. have accessible units?
No, 3654 Mariposa St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3654 Mariposa St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3654 Mariposa St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

St Paul Collection
210 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Ashley Union Station
1850 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University