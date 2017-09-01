3654 Mariposa St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel guest suite furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

- Stunning new build in hot LoHi neighborhood! The spacious open floor plan features: 4 bedrooms plus large office, 4 bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and Starmark cabinetry, horizontal wrought-iron stair railings, 3 1/4 Red Oak hardwood flooring with natural finish plus finished basement with spacious family room with wet bar and guest suite. Complete with oversized 2 car garage and rooftop deck, this home is perfect for entertaining after a night out in LoHi! Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.



(RLNE5101410)