3640 East Ellsworth Avenue

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities courtyard garage

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Carriage Row at Cherry Creek will welcome you with 1,429 square feet of living space!



This is a two level unit with the garage on the main floor and the rest of the unit located on the second floor. This home is very bright and sunny with lots of windows and high ceilings. It also features an attached one car garage, a private courtyard, hardwood floors, and a spacious floorplan.



The Cherry Creek shopping district and restaurants are within walking distance located just blocks away. Enjoy a walk or bike ride on the nearby Cherry Creek Trail.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, snow removal, and yard care.



Available immediately! This townhome will not last!



