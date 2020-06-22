All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019

3640 East Ellsworth Avenue

3640 East Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3640 East Ellsworth Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Cherry Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Carriage Row at Cherry Creek will welcome you with 1,429 square feet of living space!

This is a two level unit with the garage on the main floor and the rest of the unit located on the second floor. This home is very bright and sunny with lots of windows and high ceilings. It also features an attached one car garage, a private courtyard, hardwood floors, and a spacious floorplan.

The Cherry Creek shopping district and restaurants are within walking distance located just blocks away. Enjoy a walk or bike ride on the nearby Cherry Creek Trail.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, snow removal, and yard care.

Available immediately! This townhome will not last!

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
303-873-RENT (7368)
www.303rent.com

Equal Housing Opportunity
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and Availability Subject to Change

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
3640 East Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3640 East Ellsworth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3640 East Ellsworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
