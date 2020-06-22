All apartments in Denver
Denver, CO
3626 Adams Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3626 Adams Street

3626 North Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

3626 North Adams Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stylish two bedroom two bathroom fully updated bungalow with detached two car garage in a vibrant neighborhood with a substantial yard for being so close to Denver. Walking distance to an A-Line train station and City Park and a ten minute bike ride to the RiNo Arts District. This is a perfect home for those wanting a change from apartment living or just wanting to live in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-70 and I-25. Interior is immaculate and well cared for. We are wanting an 18 month lease agreement. Large backyard, dogs are allowed with additional security deposit. This is a sweet place to live. Showing appointments are made through email. Available January 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3626 Adams Street have any available units?
3626 Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3626 Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
3626 Adams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3626 Adams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3626 Adams Street is pet friendly.
Does 3626 Adams Street offer parking?
Yes, 3626 Adams Street does offer parking.
Does 3626 Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3626 Adams Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3626 Adams Street have a pool?
No, 3626 Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 3626 Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 3626 Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3626 Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3626 Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3626 Adams Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3626 Adams Street does not have units with air conditioning.
