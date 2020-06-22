3626 Adams Street

Amenities

Stylish two bedroom two bathroom fully updated bungalow with detached two car garage in a vibrant neighborhood with a substantial yard for being so close to Denver. Walking distance to an A-Line train station and City Park and a ten minute bike ride to the RiNo Arts District. This is a perfect home for those wanting a change from apartment living or just wanting to live in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to I-70 and I-25. Interior is immaculate and well cared for. We are wanting an 18 month lease agreement. Large backyard, dogs are allowed with additional security deposit. This is a sweet place to live. Showing appointments are made through email. Available January 1, 2019.