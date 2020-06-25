3595 Olive St.

Amenities
Three Bedroom Duplex in Park Hill Available for Immediate Rental!!! - Updated three bedroom, one bath duplex in Park Hill. Unit has a fresh coat of paint, newer carpet and all new appliances including a new refrigerator, stove and full size washer/dryer. Backyard can be your own private oasis...fenced in with green grass! Detached one car garage with ample street parking if needed. Easy access to major highway I-70 and all that Northfield/Stapleton has to offer including grocery, retail and restaurants!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3729980)