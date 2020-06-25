All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3595 Olive St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3595 Olive St.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3595 Olive St.

3595 Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3595 Olive Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Three Bedroom Duplex in Park Hill Available for Immediate Rental!!! - Updated three bedroom, one bath duplex in Park Hill. Unit has a fresh coat of paint, newer carpet and all new appliances including a new refrigerator, stove and full size washer/dryer. Backyard can be your own private oasis...fenced in with green grass! Detached one car garage with ample street parking if needed. Easy access to major highway I-70 and all that Northfield/Stapleton has to offer including grocery, retail and restaurants!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3729980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3595 Olive St. have any available units?
3595 Olive St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3595 Olive St. have?
Some of 3595 Olive St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3595 Olive St. currently offering any rent specials?
3595 Olive St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3595 Olive St. pet-friendly?
No, 3595 Olive St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3595 Olive St. offer parking?
Yes, 3595 Olive St. offers parking.
Does 3595 Olive St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3595 Olive St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3595 Olive St. have a pool?
No, 3595 Olive St. does not have a pool.
Does 3595 Olive St. have accessible units?
No, 3595 Olive St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3595 Olive St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3595 Olive St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodstream Village
10050 E Harvard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209
Alara Union Station
1975 19th St
Denver, CO 80202
The Seasons of Cherry Creek
3498 E Ellsworth Ave
Denver, CO 80209
Shenandoah Apartments
1010 Emerson Street
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University