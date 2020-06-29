All apartments in Denver
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

3557 Leyden St

3557 Leyden Street · No Longer Available
Location

3557 Leyden Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
online portal
pet friendly
Quaint 1BD, 1BA Park Hill Townhouse with Updated Kitchen and Private Parking - Newly remodeled ranch style townhouse in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood. Featuring beautiful details such as arched doorways and cove ceilings. Over sized windows and gorgeous light flooring fill the home with an abundance of natural sunlight throughout the day. The home offers conveniences such as a dedicated garage space, laundry in the unit, and a shared fenced in back yard. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdemver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*7-9 Month Lease Preferred.

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable
*There is a $60 monthly HOA fee that covers water, trash and sewer.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5166467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 Leyden St have any available units?
3557 Leyden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3557 Leyden St have?
Some of 3557 Leyden St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3557 Leyden St currently offering any rent specials?
3557 Leyden St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 Leyden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3557 Leyden St is pet friendly.
Does 3557 Leyden St offer parking?
Yes, 3557 Leyden St offers parking.
Does 3557 Leyden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3557 Leyden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 Leyden St have a pool?
No, 3557 Leyden St does not have a pool.
Does 3557 Leyden St have accessible units?
No, 3557 Leyden St does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 Leyden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3557 Leyden St has units with dishwashers.
