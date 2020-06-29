3557 Leyden St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access online portal pet friendly

Quaint 1BD, 1BA Park Hill Townhouse with Updated Kitchen and Private Parking - Newly remodeled ranch style townhouse in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood. Featuring beautiful details such as arched doorways and cove ceilings. Over sized windows and gorgeous light flooring fill the home with an abundance of natural sunlight throughout the day. The home offers conveniences such as a dedicated garage space, laundry in the unit, and a shared fenced in back yard. Schedule a tour at keyrenterdemver.com.



THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW



*7-9 Month Lease Preferred.



*No smoking.

*Pets are negotiable

*There is a $60 monthly HOA fee that covers water, trash and sewer.

*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Listing Broker/Photographer: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5166467)