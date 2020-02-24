3554 Osage Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 3 bed 2 bath classic brick home in lower Highlands with air conditioning. Exposed brick and wood floors shine in this open layout amazing home. Enjoy sunsets on the roof top deck that has city and mountain views. Or enjoy the secure fenced yard. The updated home has all the amenities one could ask for. Parking is not an issue with a large 2 car detached garage. Washer dryer included.



Pets will be considered on an individual basis. Walking distance to Root Down, Lola's and Riverfront, Union Station and Highlands. Easy access to I-25, Denver International Airport (DIA) and I-70. This is the home you have been looking for.



This home will be available March 1!!

Charming 3 bed 2 bath classic brick home in lower Highlands with air conditioning. Exposed brick and wood floors shine in this open layout amazing home. Enjoy sunsets on the roof top deck that has city and mountain views. Or enjoy the secure fenced yard. The updated home has all the amenities one could ask for. Parking is not an issue with a large 2 car detached garage. Washer dryer included.



Pets will be considered on an individual basis. Walking distance to Root Down, Lola's and Riverfront, Union Station and Highlands. Easy access to I-25, Denver International Airport (DIA) and I-70. This is the home you have been looking for.



This home will be available March 1!!