Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3554 Osage Street

3554 Osage Street · No Longer Available
Location

3554 Osage Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed 2 bath classic brick home in lower Highlands with air conditioning. Exposed brick and wood floors shine in this open layout amazing home. Enjoy sunsets on the roof top deck that has city and mountain views. Or enjoy the secure fenced yard. The updated home has all the amenities one could ask for. Parking is not an issue with a large 2 car detached garage. Washer dryer included.

Pets will be considered on an individual basis. Walking distance to Root Down, Lola's and Riverfront, Union Station and Highlands. Easy access to I-25, Denver International Airport (DIA) and I-70. This is the home you have been looking for.

This home will be available March 1!!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3554 Osage Street have any available units?
3554 Osage Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3554 Osage Street have?
Some of 3554 Osage Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3554 Osage Street currently offering any rent specials?
3554 Osage Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3554 Osage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3554 Osage Street is pet friendly.
Does 3554 Osage Street offer parking?
Yes, 3554 Osage Street does offer parking.
Does 3554 Osage Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3554 Osage Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3554 Osage Street have a pool?
No, 3554 Osage Street does not have a pool.
Does 3554 Osage Street have accessible units?
No, 3554 Osage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3554 Osage Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3554 Osage Street has units with dishwashers.
