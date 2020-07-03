All apartments in Denver
3544 N Humboldt St

3544 North Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

3544 North Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21d1804081 ---- Well maintained and updated Cole Neighborhood 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Stunning remodeled Victorian home. SOLAR powered! Great hardwood floors and open floor plan featuring original woodwork throughout. Private, fenced backyard including secure carport and additional storage. Spacious kitchen full of cherry wood cabinets and beautiful granite counters. New stainless steel appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal) Washer and Dryer included. Great location close to Downtown, RINO, bars, restaurants, gym/yoga, park, rec center, library. Close to bus stops, light rail and I-25 & I-70 highway. Tenant responsible for all utilities including any solar expenses, and yard care. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Dog friendly. No Cats please. . *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Dryer Storage Washer

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3544 N Humboldt St have any available units?
3544 N Humboldt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3544 N Humboldt St have?
Some of 3544 N Humboldt St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3544 N Humboldt St currently offering any rent specials?
3544 N Humboldt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3544 N Humboldt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3544 N Humboldt St is pet friendly.
Does 3544 N Humboldt St offer parking?
Yes, 3544 N Humboldt St offers parking.
Does 3544 N Humboldt St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3544 N Humboldt St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3544 N Humboldt St have a pool?
No, 3544 N Humboldt St does not have a pool.
Does 3544 N Humboldt St have accessible units?
No, 3544 N Humboldt St does not have accessible units.
Does 3544 N Humboldt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3544 N Humboldt St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
