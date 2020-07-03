3544 N Humboldt St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21d1804081 ---- Well maintained and updated Cole Neighborhood 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Stunning remodeled Victorian home. SOLAR powered! Great hardwood floors and open floor plan featuring original woodwork throughout. Private, fenced backyard including secure carport and additional storage. Spacious kitchen full of cherry wood cabinets and beautiful granite counters. New stainless steel appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal) Washer and Dryer included. Great location close to Downtown, RINO, bars, restaurants, gym/yoga, park, rec center, library. Close to bus stops, light rail and I-25 & I-70 highway. Tenant responsible for all utilities including any solar expenses, and yard care. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. Dog friendly. No Cats please. . *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website Dryer Storage Washer