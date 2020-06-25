353 Galapago St

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

**Newer and contemporary townhome in Baker, Available Now!**

This open and airy floor plan, 3 bedroom/3 bath townhome looks like new with high-end finishes at every turn.



First floor boasts a modern kitchen with quartz countertops, custom kitchen cabinetry, gorgeous hardwood floors, high-end appliances and floor to ceiling windows. The living room is flooded with natural light and a fireplace for those cold winter nights. You're able to walk out to the detached 2-car garage from the kitchen across a deck and grass yard.



The second floor hosts all the bedrooms/office space and storage in each room.



The third floor is a rooftop deck with views of the mountains and downtown.



Located in the historic and trendy Baker neighborhood, the property is within walking distance to retail, shops, arts, and entertainment including Yard Rail, Punchbowl Social and the Santa Fe Art Walk.



The Alameda Light Rail is just steps from your front door helping you get downtown quickly.



Please call/text Dillon at 303.332.4529 to schedule a showing and look at this beautiful home.



Pets are accepted with owner approval and a $350 pet deposit.



Please verify all 3rd party sites information by going to our website, www.newagere.com



*Photos were when property was occupied, it is now vacant*