All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 353 Galapago St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
353 Galapago St
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:43 AM

353 Galapago St

353 Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Baker
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

353 Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Newer and contemporary townhome in Baker, Available Now!**
This open and airy floor plan, 3 bedroom/3 bath townhome looks like new with high-end finishes at every turn.

First floor boasts a modern kitchen with quartz countertops, custom kitchen cabinetry, gorgeous hardwood floors, high-end appliances and floor to ceiling windows. The living room is flooded with natural light and a fireplace for those cold winter nights. You're able to walk out to the detached 2-car garage from the kitchen across a deck and grass yard.

The second floor hosts all the bedrooms/office space and storage in each room.

The third floor is a rooftop deck with views of the mountains and downtown.

Located in the historic and trendy Baker neighborhood, the property is within walking distance to retail, shops, arts, and entertainment including Yard Rail, Punchbowl Social and the Santa Fe Art Walk.

The Alameda Light Rail is just steps from your front door helping you get downtown quickly.

Please call/text Dillon at 303.332.4529 to schedule a showing and look at this beautiful home.

Pets are accepted with owner approval and a $350 pet deposit.

Please verify all 3rd party sites information by going to our website, www.newagere.com

*Photos were when property was occupied, it is now vacant*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 Galapago St have any available units?
353 Galapago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 353 Galapago St have?
Some of 353 Galapago St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 Galapago St currently offering any rent specials?
353 Galapago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 Galapago St pet-friendly?
Yes, 353 Galapago St is pet friendly.
Does 353 Galapago St offer parking?
Yes, 353 Galapago St offers parking.
Does 353 Galapago St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 Galapago St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 Galapago St have a pool?
No, 353 Galapago St does not have a pool.
Does 353 Galapago St have accessible units?
No, 353 Galapago St does not have accessible units.
Does 353 Galapago St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 353 Galapago St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
The Apartments at Denver Place
1880 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Three Gables
2475 S Vine St
Denver, CO 80210
White Palace
1 E Bayaud Ave
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University