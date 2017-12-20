3525 Grape Street

Amenities

EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this immaculate 3BR/2BA 'mid-century' style home for immediate occupancy.



Conveniently located near I-70 & Colorado Blvd and Monaco Pkwy & MLK Blvd, the central location is minutes from Margaret Smith Elementary, Stapleton's retail -- Wal Mart, Home Depot, King Soopers -- and RTD bus / light rail options.



As you enter, the open living / dining area, complimented with hardwood throughout and great natural light is welcoming. The kitchen is well appointed with counter space to 'spread out'. Rounding out the main floor are three well sized bedrooms, nice closet space and a cool vintage bathroom.



Downstairs, a finished basement with washer & dryer, full bathroom, storage and family room provides more space for all.



Outside are manicured yards with green space for cook outs and lounging. A storage shed is available for yard furniture and grills. Street and driveway parking is available. Resident responsible for all utilities.



Call Erik today (303.839.1201 x 105) / text Tony 303.547.7031 for details or visit us at www.5280edge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application. To self-view visit Rently.com, Property #908913. -- (ASG 2019-0523)



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.