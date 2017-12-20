All apartments in Denver
3525 Grape Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

3525 Grape Street

3525 Grape Street · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Grape Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
EDGE Properties is pleased to offer this immaculate 3BR/2BA 'mid-century' style home for immediate occupancy.

Conveniently located near I-70 & Colorado Blvd and Monaco Pkwy & MLK Blvd, the central location is minutes from Margaret Smith Elementary, Stapleton's retail -- Wal Mart, Home Depot, King Soopers -- and RTD bus / light rail options.

As you enter, the open living / dining area, complimented with hardwood throughout and great natural light is welcoming. The kitchen is well appointed with counter space to 'spread out'. Rounding out the main floor are three well sized bedrooms, nice closet space and a cool vintage bathroom.

Downstairs, a finished basement with washer & dryer, full bathroom, storage and family room provides more space for all.

Outside are manicured yards with green space for cook outs and lounging. A storage shed is available for yard furniture and grills. Street and driveway parking is available. Resident responsible for all utilities.

Call Erik today (303.839.1201 x 105) / text Tony 303.547.7031 for details or visit us at www.5280edge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application. To self-view visit Rently.com, Property #908913. -- (ASG 2019-0523)

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Grape Street have any available units?
3525 Grape Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3525 Grape Street have?
Some of 3525 Grape Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Grape Street currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Grape Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Grape Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3525 Grape Street is pet friendly.
Does 3525 Grape Street offer parking?
Yes, 3525 Grape Street offers parking.
Does 3525 Grape Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3525 Grape Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Grape Street have a pool?
No, 3525 Grape Street does not have a pool.
Does 3525 Grape Street have accessible units?
No, 3525 Grape Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Grape Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3525 Grape Street does not have units with dishwashers.
