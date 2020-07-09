All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3522 W 7th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3522 W 7th Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

3522 W 7th Ave

3522 West 7th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3522 West 7th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Fully Updated Home with Great Denver & Golden Access! - Renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home in the Villa Park neighborhood. This is a single-story home located near the Barnum Park spaces, Directly of 6th ave. which goes to Golden or Downtown Denver. This home has new carpet, new tile, new countertops, new stainless appliances, new windows, and a fenced yard!

This home is dog-friendly for 1 dog with a $300 refundable deposit and is Smoke-Free. $1,995/month, 1-month security deposit. Utilities: water and trash are included. Electricity is paid by residents.

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $50 credit and background check.

Call today for your showing!!
This apartment will not last
(720) 673-4882
rentAWpm.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5799474)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 W 7th Ave have any available units?
3522 W 7th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3522 W 7th Ave have?
Some of 3522 W 7th Ave's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 W 7th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3522 W 7th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 W 7th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3522 W 7th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3522 W 7th Ave offer parking?
No, 3522 W 7th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3522 W 7th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 W 7th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 W 7th Ave have a pool?
No, 3522 W 7th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3522 W 7th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3522 W 7th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 W 7th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3522 W 7th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
AMLI Park Avenue
755 E 19th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Ivy Crossing
2470 S Quebec St
Denver, CO 80231
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University