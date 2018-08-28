Amenities
3501 E. 36th Ave Available 06/10/20 Adorable 2 bed/1 bath home w/large fenced in yard - Adorable 2 bed/1 bath home w/large fenced in yard and mountain views. Convenient location to downtown/uptown, major transportation, medical facilities and parks. To see a virtual tour, copy and paste the link below.
https://realty360view.com/house/3501-e-36th-ave-denver-co-80205/
The family room and dining room are just what you need. The kitchen has gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and stackable washer/dryer.
The front yard is fenced and has mountain views. The back yard has a 6' privacy fence, shed and plenty of space for a garden. 1 window air conditioner for the warm summer days.
Pets allowed, 12 month lease minimum
NO Smoking of ANY kind
$40.00 Application fee per adult applicant
1st months rent and security deposit to move-in
Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the yard
Call Park Realty & Property Management to schedule a showing today!
Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance
(RLNE4490778)