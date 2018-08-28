Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3501 E. 36th Ave Available 06/10/20 Adorable 2 bed/1 bath home w/large fenced in yard - Adorable 2 bed/1 bath home w/large fenced in yard and mountain views. Convenient location to downtown/uptown, major transportation, medical facilities and parks. To see a virtual tour, copy and paste the link below.

https://realty360view.com/house/3501-e-36th-ave-denver-co-80205/

The family room and dining room are just what you need. The kitchen has gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and stackable washer/dryer.

The front yard is fenced and has mountain views. The back yard has a 6' privacy fence, shed and plenty of space for a garden. 1 window air conditioner for the warm summer days.

Pets allowed, 12 month lease minimum

NO Smoking of ANY kind

$40.00 Application fee per adult applicant

1st months rent and security deposit to move-in

Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the yard

Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance



