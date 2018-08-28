All apartments in Denver
3501 E. 36th Ave

3501 East 36th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3501 East 36th Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3501 E. 36th Ave Available 06/10/20 Adorable 2 bed/1 bath home w/large fenced in yard - Adorable 2 bed/1 bath home w/large fenced in yard and mountain views. Convenient location to downtown/uptown, major transportation, medical facilities and parks. To see a virtual tour, copy and paste the link below.
https://realty360view.com/house/3501-e-36th-ave-denver-co-80205/
The family room and dining room are just what you need. The kitchen has gas stove, fridge, dishwasher and stackable washer/dryer.
The front yard is fenced and has mountain views. The back yard has a 6' privacy fence, shed and plenty of space for a garden. 1 window air conditioner for the warm summer days.
Pets allowed, 12 month lease minimum
NO Smoking of ANY kind
$40.00 Application fee per adult applicant
1st months rent and security deposit to move-in
Tenant pays all utilities and maintains the yard
Call Park Realty & Property Management to schedule a showing today!
Tenant must provide proof of renter's insurance

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 E. 36th Ave have any available units?
3501 E. 36th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3501 E. 36th Ave have?
Some of 3501 E. 36th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 E. 36th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3501 E. 36th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 E. 36th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 E. 36th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3501 E. 36th Ave offer parking?
No, 3501 E. 36th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3501 E. 36th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3501 E. 36th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 E. 36th Ave have a pool?
No, 3501 E. 36th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3501 E. 36th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3501 E. 36th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 E. 36th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 E. 36th Ave has units with dishwashers.

