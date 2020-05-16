3498 South Holly Street, Denver, CO 80222 University Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
University Hills! 3 bedroom/1 bathroom with beautiful wood floors throughout. Large fenced back yard with storage shed and covered patio. Plenty of parking on and off street. Washer/Dryer in home. To schedule a showing on this property please complete an application at www.gatehousepropertiescolorado.com. University Hills! 3 bedroom/1 bathroom with beautiful wood floors throughout. Large fenced back yard with storage shed and covered patio. Plenty of parking off street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3498 South Holly Street have any available units?
3498 South Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3498 South Holly Street have?
Some of 3498 South Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3498 South Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
3498 South Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3498 South Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3498 South Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 3498 South Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 3498 South Holly Street offers parking.
Does 3498 South Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3498 South Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3498 South Holly Street have a pool?
No, 3498 South Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 3498 South Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 3498 South Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3498 South Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3498 South Holly Street has units with dishwashers.