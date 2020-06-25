3474 East 31st Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Basically Brand New Living on *East* 31st Avenue! - This home is on *East* 31st Avenue, in the Skyland neighborhood!

Here's a link to the google maps directions for the property!

https://goo.gl/maps/ZTEVsDNbvQkqrYHu6

This home was built in the great upcoming neighborhood of Skyland (just off of MLK boulevard) in 2016, with great modern features and easy access to I70 and I-25, and public transportation options all around. This beautiful home has 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, and plenty of living space in between! With a gorgeous kitchen and stainless steel appliances, this home is everything that you've been looking for and more. Live with Denver at your door step, with shopping, restaurants, and night life just around the corner! Call us today to schedule a showing, don't miss out!



(RLNE4896488)