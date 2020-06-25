All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

3474 East 31st Avenue

3474 East 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

3474 East 31st Avenue, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Basically Brand New Living on *East* 31st Avenue! - This home is on *East* 31st Avenue, in the Skyland neighborhood!
Here's a link to the google maps directions for the property!
https://goo.gl/maps/ZTEVsDNbvQkqrYHu6
This home was built in the great upcoming neighborhood of Skyland (just off of MLK boulevard) in 2016, with great modern features and easy access to I70 and I-25, and public transportation options all around. This beautiful home has 2 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms, and plenty of living space in between! With a gorgeous kitchen and stainless steel appliances, this home is everything that you've been looking for and more. Live with Denver at your door step, with shopping, restaurants, and night life just around the corner! Call us today to schedule a showing, don't miss out!

(RLNE4896488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3474 East 31st Avenue have any available units?
3474 East 31st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3474 East 31st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3474 East 31st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3474 East 31st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3474 East 31st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3474 East 31st Avenue offer parking?
No, 3474 East 31st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3474 East 31st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3474 East 31st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3474 East 31st Avenue have a pool?
No, 3474 East 31st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3474 East 31st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3474 East 31st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3474 East 31st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3474 East 31st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3474 East 31st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3474 East 31st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
