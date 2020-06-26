3469 W 35th Ave

Amenities

**Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Highland!** - Beautifully updated single family home for rent in the desirable Highlands neighborhood. Enjoy a tastefully updated kitchen with beautiful quartz counter tops, mosaic back splash, 42" white cabinets, under cabinet lighting, designer tile floor and stainless steel appliances! There's plenty of room to spread out in this home thanks to the unique nook off the kitchen, large living room with travertine tile and an additional family room with cozy stone fireplace. We're not done yet, you'll also find 2 spacious bedrooms, a large closet with ELFA shelving and an updated bathroom featuring beautiful white subway tile and built in cabinets. This home is perfect for entertaining thanks to the private back patio and additional covered front patio overseeing the large fenced in and landscaped front yard. Have a green thumb that your looking to express? Enjoy a raised garden bed with sprinkler system to ensure beautiful blooms all summer long! This home also comes with an over-sized 1 car garage with work bench!



**Don't miss out on the chance to call this one home!!

CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING!!!**



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 month Lease

*No section 8

*40.00 application fee

*Pet Friendly (Additional Fee's may apply)

*Tenant pays gas/electric

*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance



