Last updated August 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

3469 W 35th Ave

3469 West 35th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3469 West 35th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
West Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in Highland!** - Beautifully updated single family home for rent in the desirable Highlands neighborhood. Enjoy a tastefully updated kitchen with beautiful quartz counter tops, mosaic back splash, 42" white cabinets, under cabinet lighting, designer tile floor and stainless steel appliances! There's plenty of room to spread out in this home thanks to the unique nook off the kitchen, large living room with travertine tile and an additional family room with cozy stone fireplace. We're not done yet, you'll also find 2 spacious bedrooms, a large closet with ELFA shelving and an updated bathroom featuring beautiful white subway tile and built in cabinets. This home is perfect for entertaining thanks to the private back patio and additional covered front patio overseeing the large fenced in and landscaped front yard. Have a green thumb that your looking to express? Enjoy a raised garden bed with sprinkler system to ensure beautiful blooms all summer long! This home also comes with an over-sized 1 car garage with work bench!

**Don't miss out on the chance to call this one home!!
CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIEWING!!!**

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 month Lease
*No section 8
*40.00 application fee
*Pet Friendly (Additional Fee's may apply)
*Tenant pays gas/electric
*Tenant must maintain Renters Insurance

(RLNE4953508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3469 W 35th Ave have any available units?
3469 W 35th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3469 W 35th Ave have?
Some of 3469 W 35th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3469 W 35th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3469 W 35th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3469 W 35th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3469 W 35th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3469 W 35th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3469 W 35th Ave offers parking.
Does 3469 W 35th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3469 W 35th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3469 W 35th Ave have a pool?
No, 3469 W 35th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3469 W 35th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3469 W 35th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3469 W 35th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3469 W 35th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
