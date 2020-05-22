All apartments in Denver
3450 N Williams St

3450 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

3450 Williams Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house is available now! Cannot beat the location, walking distance to RINO! Minutes away from the RINO Art District, Breweries, restaurants, nightlife and more!

Section 8 welcome.

Must be able to pass a full background/credit check.

For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 N Williams St have any available units?
3450 N Williams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 N Williams St have?
Some of 3450 N Williams St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 N Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
3450 N Williams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 N Williams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3450 N Williams St is pet friendly.
Does 3450 N Williams St offer parking?
Yes, 3450 N Williams St offers parking.
Does 3450 N Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3450 N Williams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 N Williams St have a pool?
No, 3450 N Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 3450 N Williams St have accessible units?
No, 3450 N Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 N Williams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3450 N Williams St does not have units with dishwashers.

