All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3439 Osage St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3439 Osage St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

3439 Osage St

3439 Osage Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3439 Osage Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
online portal
pet friendly
Charming 3BD, 1BA Highland Home with Private Backyard and Garage Parking. - Great opportunity to live in a beautiful home in the lower highlands. Minutes away from excellent shopping dining, and downtown Denver. Equipped with a large kitchen, updated bathroom and a finished basement. The backyard has a great patio with grass area, with a detached one car garage. Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $60 monthly fee for water, sewer, and trash.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Nick Blanchard, nick@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5218173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3439 Osage St have any available units?
3439 Osage St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3439 Osage St have?
Some of 3439 Osage St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3439 Osage St currently offering any rent specials?
3439 Osage St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3439 Osage St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3439 Osage St is pet friendly.
Does 3439 Osage St offer parking?
Yes, 3439 Osage St offers parking.
Does 3439 Osage St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3439 Osage St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3439 Osage St have a pool?
No, 3439 Osage St does not have a pool.
Does 3439 Osage St have accessible units?
No, 3439 Osage St does not have accessible units.
Does 3439 Osage St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3439 Osage St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
7575 Town Center
7575 E 29th Pl
Denver, CO 80238
Pecos Gardens
7479, 7509 & 7549 Pecos Ave
Denver, CO 80221

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University