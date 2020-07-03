All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3435 Ash St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3435 Ash St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3435 Ash St

3435 Ash Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3435 Ash Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this cozy North Park Hill home thatï¿½??s close to downtown and convenient to popular Denver attractions and destinations. Featuring two bedrooms, one bath, this snug 700 square foot home packs a punch with beautiful hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, washer/dryer, and a big front and backyard. The kitchen has slab granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and you can enjoy a coffee or cocktail on the nifty back patio. Rental includes use of two-car garage. There is easy access to Colorado and Martin Luther King Boulevard, I-70, and the A Line. Sought-after attractions of this neighborhood include the nearby Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature and Science, City Park, and the favored restaurants of Oblioï¿½??s Pizzeria, Cake Crumbs and Tables and gourmet grocer Spinelliï¿½??s Market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3435 Ash St have any available units?
3435 Ash St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3435 Ash St have?
Some of 3435 Ash St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3435 Ash St currently offering any rent specials?
3435 Ash St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3435 Ash St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3435 Ash St is pet friendly.
Does 3435 Ash St offer parking?
Yes, 3435 Ash St offers parking.
Does 3435 Ash St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3435 Ash St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3435 Ash St have a pool?
No, 3435 Ash St does not have a pool.
Does 3435 Ash St have accessible units?
No, 3435 Ash St does not have accessible units.
Does 3435 Ash St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3435 Ash St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Gables Residences
300 South Monroe Street
Denver, CO 80209
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University