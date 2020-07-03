3435 Ash St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this cozy North Park Hill home thatï¿½??s close to downtown and convenient to popular Denver attractions and destinations. Featuring two bedrooms, one bath, this snug 700 square foot home packs a punch with beautiful hardwood flooring, updated kitchen, washer/dryer, and a big front and backyard. The kitchen has slab granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, and you can enjoy a coffee or cocktail on the nifty back patio. Rental includes use of two-car garage. There is easy access to Colorado and Martin Luther King Boulevard, I-70, and the A Line. Sought-after attractions of this neighborhood include the nearby Denver Zoo, Museum of Nature and Science, City Park, and the favored restaurants of Oblioï¿½??s Pizzeria, Cake Crumbs and Tables and gourmet grocer Spinelliï¿½??s Market.