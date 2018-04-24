3425 E 14th Ave #2

Amenities
Available 7/1/2020
**LOOKING FOR 7/1 LEASE START DATE***
WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING YOU WOULD WANT AND NEED.
-Studio apartment
-Gorgeous Denver Square converted into 4 units
-Very bright and sunny unit - Unique in every way
-Beautiful original hardwood floors
-TONS of charm and character that make this unit unique
-1st floor unit
-Shared back patio/ dog run
-Shared laundry in basement
-Storage space in basement
-GREAT neighbors
-Water/Gas/Electric hard cost each month to be paid with rent
-2 Off-street parking spaces in drive-way shared by whole building-first come first serve basis otherwise street parking
-AMAZING Location in Congress Park. Walking distance to Bluebird Theater, Cerebral Brewing, and TONS of other restaurants, bars, shops on Colfax
-Three blocks south of City Park, two blocks away from National Jewish Health
-$100 Admin fee due upon lease signing
-MUST SEE, will not last long
-Email today for your showing
-$48.50 application fee per adult.
-Security deposit = rent
-Water hard cost of $25 each month to be paid at the same time as rent
-Xcel (gas/electric) hard cost of $50 each month to be paid at the same time as rent
-Pets negotiable
-Office hours by appointment only
**Photos from sister unit**