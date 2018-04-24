3425 E 14th Ave #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking media room

Available 7/1/2020

**LOOKING FOR 7/1 LEASE START DATE***

WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING YOU WOULD WANT AND NEED.



-Studio apartment

-Gorgeous Denver Square converted into 4 units

-Very bright and sunny unit - Unique in every way

-Beautiful original hardwood floors

-TONS of charm and character that make this unit unique

-1st floor unit

-Shared back patio/ dog run

-Shared laundry in basement

-Storage space in basement

-GREAT neighbors

-Water/Gas/Electric hard cost each month to be paid with rent

-2 Off-street parking spaces in drive-way shared by whole building-first come first serve basis otherwise street parking



-AMAZING Location in Congress Park. Walking distance to Bluebird Theater, Cerebral Brewing, and TONS of other restaurants, bars, shops on Colfax

-Three blocks south of City Park, two blocks away from National Jewish Health



-$100 Admin fee due upon lease signing

-MUST SEE, will not last long

-Email today for your showing



-$48.50 application fee per adult.

-Security deposit = rent

-Water hard cost of $25 each month to be paid at the same time as rent

-Xcel (gas/electric) hard cost of $50 each month to be paid at the same time as rent

-Pets negotiable

-Office hours by appointment only

**Photos from sister unit**