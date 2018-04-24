All apartments in Denver
3425 E 14th Ave #2
3425 E 14th Ave #2

3425 East 14th Avenue · (303) 534-0484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3425 East 14th Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
media room
Available 7/1/2020
**LOOKING FOR 7/1 LEASE START DATE***
WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING YOU WOULD WANT AND NEED.

-Studio apartment
-Gorgeous Denver Square converted into 4 units
-Very bright and sunny unit - Unique in every way
-Beautiful original hardwood floors
-TONS of charm and character that make this unit unique
-1st floor unit
-Shared back patio/ dog run
-Shared laundry in basement
-Storage space in basement
-GREAT neighbors
-Water/Gas/Electric hard cost each month to be paid with rent
-2 Off-street parking spaces in drive-way shared by whole building-first come first serve basis otherwise street parking

-AMAZING Location in Congress Park. Walking distance to Bluebird Theater, Cerebral Brewing, and TONS of other restaurants, bars, shops on Colfax
-Three blocks south of City Park, two blocks away from National Jewish Health

-$100 Admin fee due upon lease signing
-MUST SEE, will not last long
-Email today for your showing

-$48.50 application fee per adult.
-Security deposit = rent
-Water hard cost of $25 each month to be paid at the same time as rent
-Xcel (gas/electric) hard cost of $50 each month to be paid at the same time as rent
-Pets negotiable
-Office hours by appointment only
**Photos from sister unit**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3425 E 14th Ave #2 have any available units?
3425 E 14th Ave #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3425 E 14th Ave #2 have?
Some of 3425 E 14th Ave #2's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3425 E 14th Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3425 E 14th Ave #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3425 E 14th Ave #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3425 E 14th Ave #2 is pet friendly.
Does 3425 E 14th Ave #2 offer parking?
Yes, 3425 E 14th Ave #2 does offer parking.
Does 3425 E 14th Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3425 E 14th Ave #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3425 E 14th Ave #2 have a pool?
No, 3425 E 14th Ave #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3425 E 14th Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 3425 E 14th Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3425 E 14th Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3425 E 14th Ave #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
