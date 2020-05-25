3415 Humboldt St

Amenities
Pet Friendly Vintage Denver Home Available Today! - Call this adorable piece of history home! This late 1800 built home comes with tons of character inside and out! Inside you will find 1 large bedroom, 1 bath and a functional kitchen with matching appliances! Outside you will find a large back yard, patio space, storage shed and planter boxes that are perfect for those with a green thumb!
Additional Lease Terms:
*$40.00 Application fee
*Deposit Required at Lease Signing
*Tenant pays ALL Utilities
*12 month lease
*Pets Welcome (additional fees may apply)
*No section 8
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check
(RLNE4478443)