3415 Humboldt St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pet Friendly Vintage Denver Home Available Today! - Call this adorable piece of history home! This late 1800 built home comes with tons of character inside and out! Inside you will find 1 large bedroom, 1 bath and a functional kitchen with matching appliances! Outside you will find a large back yard, patio space, storage shed and planter boxes that are perfect for those with a green thumb!



Additional Lease Terms:

*$40.00 Application fee

*Deposit Required at Lease Signing

*Tenant pays ALL Utilities

*12 month lease

*Pets Welcome (additional fees may apply)

*No section 8

*Resident must maintain renters insurance

*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check



(RLNE4478443)