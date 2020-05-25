All apartments in Denver
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

3415 Humboldt St

3415 Humboldt Street · No Longer Available
Location

3415 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pet Friendly Vintage Denver Home Available Today! - Call this adorable piece of history home! This late 1800 built home comes with tons of character inside and out! Inside you will find 1 large bedroom, 1 bath and a functional kitchen with matching appliances! Outside you will find a large back yard, patio space, storage shed and planter boxes that are perfect for those with a green thumb!

Additional Lease Terms:
*$40.00 Application fee
*Deposit Required at Lease Signing
*Tenant pays ALL Utilities
*12 month lease
*Pets Welcome (additional fees may apply)
*No section 8
*Resident must maintain renters insurance
*Applicants must pass a criminal and credit background check

(RLNE4478443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 Humboldt St have any available units?
3415 Humboldt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3415 Humboldt St currently offering any rent specials?
3415 Humboldt St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 Humboldt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3415 Humboldt St is pet friendly.
Does 3415 Humboldt St offer parking?
No, 3415 Humboldt St does not offer parking.
Does 3415 Humboldt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3415 Humboldt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 Humboldt St have a pool?
No, 3415 Humboldt St does not have a pool.
Does 3415 Humboldt St have accessible units?
No, 3415 Humboldt St does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 Humboldt St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 Humboldt St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3415 Humboldt St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3415 Humboldt St does not have units with air conditioning.

