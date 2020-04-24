All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

3413 W Gill Place Denver County

3413 West Gill Place · No Longer Available
Location

3413 West Gill Place, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Duplex 3 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms - This home features a large kitchen and big spacious bedrooms, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, nice kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. Small fenced yard and 2 car off street driveway.
Located at 3413 W Gill Pl, Denver, CO has approximately 1032 square feet.This home is part of the Denver County School District 1.
Hurry in, this one won't last!

-Advertised rent is discounted rent - Pets OK (upon approval) fees apply - Section 8 Welcome -

Ask for Tatiana: 303-444-RENT (7368)
Located near: W Gill Place & S Irving St

(RLNE2060958)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3413 W Gill Place Denver County have any available units?
3413 W Gill Place Denver County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3413 W Gill Place Denver County currently offering any rent specials?
3413 W Gill Place Denver County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3413 W Gill Place Denver County pet-friendly?
Yes, 3413 W Gill Place Denver County is pet friendly.
Does 3413 W Gill Place Denver County offer parking?
No, 3413 W Gill Place Denver County does not offer parking.
Does 3413 W Gill Place Denver County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3413 W Gill Place Denver County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3413 W Gill Place Denver County have a pool?
No, 3413 W Gill Place Denver County does not have a pool.
Does 3413 W Gill Place Denver County have accessible units?
No, 3413 W Gill Place Denver County does not have accessible units.
Does 3413 W Gill Place Denver County have units with dishwashers?
No, 3413 W Gill Place Denver County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3413 W Gill Place Denver County have units with air conditioning?
No, 3413 W Gill Place Denver County does not have units with air conditioning.
