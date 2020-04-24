3413 W Gill Place Denver County

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Duplex 3 Bedroom, 2 bathrooms - This home features a large kitchen and big spacious bedrooms, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, nice kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. Small fenced yard and 2 car off street driveway.

Located at 3413 W Gill Pl, Denver, CO has approximately 1032 square feet.This home is part of the Denver County School District 1.

-Advertised rent is discounted rent - Pets OK (upon approval) fees apply - Section 8 Welcome -



Ask for Tatiana: 303-444-RENT (7368)

Located near: W Gill Place & S Irving St



(RLNE2060958)