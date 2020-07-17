All apartments in Denver
3361 South Dahlia Street.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 7:18 PM

3361 South Dahlia Street

3361 South Dahlia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3361 South Dahlia Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

Ask about our FREE RENT PROGRAM!!

***ACCEPTING SECTION-8 VOUCHERS!!!***

This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs apartment in South University will welcome you with 1,350 square feet of living space!

The wonderful kitchen comes complete with a fridge, a stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include Ceiling fans, a shared washer and dryer onsite, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a main floor bath. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Marnie D Eisenhower Park, Magna Carter Park, High Line Canal, and Wellshire Golf Course. Also nearby Is University Hills Shopping Center, University of Denver, Tiffany Plaza Mall, Happy Canyon Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, Colorado Blvd, and Hampden Ave

Nearby schools include Bradley Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Sorry, no utilities are included.

Ask about our FREE RENT PROGRAM!!

***ACCEPTING SECTION-8 VOUCHERS!!!***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3361 South Dahlia Street have any available units?
3361 South Dahlia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3361 South Dahlia Street have?
Some of 3361 South Dahlia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Is 3361 South Dahlia Street currently offering any rent specials?
3361 South Dahlia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3361 South Dahlia Street pet-friendly?
No, 3361 South Dahlia Street is not pet friendly.
Does 3361 South Dahlia Street offer parking?
Yes, 3361 South Dahlia Street offers parking.
Does 3361 South Dahlia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3361 South Dahlia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3361 South Dahlia Street have a pool?
No, 3361 South Dahlia Street does not have a pool.
Does 3361 South Dahlia Street have accessible units?
No, 3361 South Dahlia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3361 South Dahlia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3361 South Dahlia Street has units with dishwashers.

