3361 South Dahlia Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Ask about our FREE RENT PROGRAM!!



***ACCEPTING SECTION-8 VOUCHERS!!!***



This lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom upstairs apartment in South University will welcome you with 1,350 square feet of living space!



The wonderful kitchen comes complete with a fridge, a stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include Ceiling fans, a shared washer and dryer onsite, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and a main floor bath. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Marnie D Eisenhower Park, Magna Carter Park, High Line Canal, and Wellshire Golf Course. Also nearby Is University Hills Shopping Center, University of Denver, Tiffany Plaza Mall, Happy Canyon Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, Colorado Blvd, and Hampden Ave



Nearby schools include Bradley Elementary School, Hamilton Middle School, and Thomas Jefferson High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



