3360 West 38th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211 West Highland
Here is a brand new 3 story townhome with dual master bedrooms with walk in closets and dual vanities. The kitchen opens up into a giant open living area perfect for entertaining. This condo also comes with a two car garage and oversized rooftop patio equipped with a gas line ready for your grill. The deck has city and mountain views and is amazing for relaxing or hosting a barbeque and watching some football. This is a corner unit and the largest one in the 16 unit complex. It is conveniently located between the popular Tennyson and Highlands neighborhoods and just a couple minutes from the highway and downtown.
Please call/text/email Alex Wolfson anytime to schedule a showing. 8037302866 visit www.sophisticatedproperties.com to check out our other properties and www.milehighleasing.com for apartment help