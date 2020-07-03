3360 West 38th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Here is a brand new 3 story townhome with dual master bedrooms with walk in closets and dual vanities. The kitchen opens up into a giant open living area perfect for entertaining. This condo also comes with a two car garage and oversized rooftop patio equipped with a gas line ready for your grill. The deck has city and mountain views and is amazing for relaxing or hosting a barbeque and watching some football. This is a corner unit and the largest one in the 16 unit complex. It is conveniently located between the popular Tennyson and Highlands neighborhoods and just a couple minutes from the highway and downtown.



Please call/text/email Alex Wolfson anytime to schedule a showing.

8037302866

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3360-w-38th-ave-denver-co-80211-usa-unit-8/ecce21c6-559a-4db5-ae75-2e838dbbabb4



(RLNE5333319)