All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C

3357 S Monaco Street Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3357 S Monaco Street Pkwy, Denver, CO 80222
Hampden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
Bright and Sunny 2 Bed in Monaco Place!!!!!!!! - Well cared for unit. New windows with lots of natural light. Hardwood floors all the way through. Spacious living room with wood fire place and vaulted ceiling. Balcony overlooking professionally maintained common ground. Detached car port plus additional parking in the front parking lot. Large master bedroom, with master bathroom and washer and dryer hook-up. Heat and A/C included, Indoor pool, workout. Close to Denver, DTC, Light Rail, Starbucks and Shopping!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4263082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

1270 Logan Street
1270 North Logan Street
Denver, CO 80203
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Commons Park West
1550 Platte St
Denver, CO 80202
The Lydian
2560 Welton St
Denver, CO 80205
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
The Alcott
2424 Alcott Street
Denver, CO 80211
Casa Cordova Apartments
15 S Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80209
Lawrence 5
3400 Lawrence Street
Denver, CO 80205
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C have any available units?
3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C have?
Some of 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C currently offering any rent specials?
3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C pet-friendly?
No, 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C offer parking?
Yes, 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C offers parking.
Does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C have a pool?
Yes, 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C has a pool.
Does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C have accessible units?
No, 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C have units with dishwashers?
No, 3357 S. Monaco Pkwy. #C does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University