Last updated May 20 2020 at 9:44 PM

3345 West 39th Avenue

3345 West 39th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3345 West 39th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Incredible West Highlands Bungalow w/ Huge Private Yard & 1 Car Garage! PET FRIENDLY!

AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately. Flexible move in dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets - dogs or cats - with breed and size approval.

• Property Description •

* Beautiful hardwood floors
* BRAND NEW paint throughout
* Large living room with fireplace
* Tons of natural light
* Washer & Dryer included
* Awesome back yard w/ gorgeous Aspens and Evergreens - perfect entertaining spot.

GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1-car garage plus street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3345 West 39th Avenue have any available units?
3345 West 39th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3345 West 39th Avenue have?
Some of 3345 West 39th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3345 West 39th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3345 West 39th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3345 West 39th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3345 West 39th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3345 West 39th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3345 West 39th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3345 West 39th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3345 West 39th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3345 West 39th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3345 West 39th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3345 West 39th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3345 West 39th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3345 West 39th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3345 West 39th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

