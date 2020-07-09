3345 West 39th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Incredible West Highlands Bungalow w/ Huge Private Yard & 1 Car Garage! PET FRIENDLY!



AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately. Flexible move in dates available.

PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets - dogs or cats - with breed and size approval.



• Property Description •



* Beautiful hardwood floors

* BRAND NEW paint throughout

* Large living room with fireplace

* Tons of natural light

* Washer & Dryer included

* Awesome back yard w/ gorgeous Aspens and Evergreens - perfect entertaining spot.



GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1-car garage plus street parking

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).

TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*