3345 West 39th Avenue

Amenities
Incredible West Highlands Bungalow w/ Huge Private Yard & 1 Car Garage! PET FRIENDLY!
AVAILABILITY DATE: Available immediately. Flexible move in dates available.
PET RESTRICTIONS: Up to 2 pets - dogs or cats - with breed and size approval.
• Property Description •
* Beautiful hardwood floors
* BRAND NEW paint throughout
* Large living room with fireplace
* Tons of natural light
* Washer & Dryer included
* Awesome back yard w/ gorgeous Aspens and Evergreens - perfect entertaining spot.
GARAGE/PARKING: Detached 1-car garage plus street parking
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: $150
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application).
TENANT FEES: $75 Leasing Fee. If pets are permitted, $250 one-time Pet Fee.
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*