Last updated May 6 2020 at 10:27 PM

3338 W Saratoga Ave

3338 West Saratoga Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3338 West Saratoga Avenue, Denver, CO 80110
Fort Logan

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
Sleek and Clean: Step inside this completely updated brick, ranch style home located in Centennial Acres. This home is a three bedroom, two bathroom, with an attached one car garage. With beautiful curb appeal, cozy front porch, huge fenced backyard with fire pit, custom finishes, and updates throughout, you’ll have it all. Located close to dining, shopping, and entertainment such as The Pint Room, Alamo Drafthouse, Aspen Grove Shopping Center, King Soopers, and South Broadway.

Property available 5/15. Security deposit is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for any additional pets. All utilities are tenant's responsibility. No HOA. All appliances are included and are top of the line: Refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Please call for more information. We are currently only doing virtual tours.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3338 W Saratoga Ave have any available units?
3338 W Saratoga Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3338 W Saratoga Ave have?
Some of 3338 W Saratoga Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3338 W Saratoga Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3338 W Saratoga Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3338 W Saratoga Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3338 W Saratoga Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3338 W Saratoga Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3338 W Saratoga Ave offers parking.
Does 3338 W Saratoga Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3338 W Saratoga Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3338 W Saratoga Ave have a pool?
No, 3338 W Saratoga Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3338 W Saratoga Ave have accessible units?
No, 3338 W Saratoga Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3338 W Saratoga Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3338 W Saratoga Ave has units with dishwashers.
