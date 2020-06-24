3338 W Saratoga Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

Sleek and Clean: Step inside this completely updated brick, ranch style home located in Centennial Acres. This home is a three bedroom, two bathroom, with an attached one car garage. With beautiful curb appeal, cozy front porch, huge fenced backyard with fire pit, custom finishes, and updates throughout, you’ll have it all. Located close to dining, shopping, and entertainment such as The Pint Room, Alamo Drafthouse, Aspen Grove Shopping Center, King Soopers, and South Broadway.



Property available 5/15. Security deposit is same as rent. Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for any additional pets. All utilities are tenant's responsibility. No HOA. All appliances are included and are top of the line: Refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, washer, and dryer. Please call for more information. We are currently only doing virtual tours.