3335 W 18th Ave Available 10/05/19 Sloan's Lake Townhome - This fabulous modern townhouse in the Sloan's Lake community features impressive rooftop deck that is designed for optimal panoramic views! Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Denver, find yourself less than 5 minutes to I-25, less than 10 minutes to downtown Denver and walking distance to both Sloan's Lake & Broncos stadium! This beautiful home has 2 beds + den/office space and 4 baths (2 full/2 half), with a two car attached garage. The master suite includes 12 ft ceilings, oversized bath & walk-in closet. Second bedroom includes en suite bathroom as well. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and adjoining dining and pantry area. Built-in speakers throughout the house! Small fenced in outdoor area in the front. This home will NOT last long! Call us to schedule a showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5127039)