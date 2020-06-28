All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3335 W 18th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3335 W 18th Ave
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

3335 W 18th Ave

3335 W 18th Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3335 W 18th Ave, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3335 W 18th Ave Available 10/05/19 Sloan's Lake Townhome - This fabulous modern townhouse in the Sloan's Lake community features impressive rooftop deck that is designed for optimal panoramic views! Located in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Denver, find yourself less than 5 minutes to I-25, less than 10 minutes to downtown Denver and walking distance to both Sloan's Lake & Broncos stadium! This beautiful home has 2 beds + den/office space and 4 baths (2 full/2 half), with a two car attached garage. The master suite includes 12 ft ceilings, oversized bath & walk-in closet. Second bedroom includes en suite bathroom as well. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and adjoining dining and pantry area. Built-in speakers throughout the house! Small fenced in outdoor area in the front. This home will NOT last long! Call us to schedule a showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5127039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 W 18th Ave have any available units?
3335 W 18th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3335 W 18th Ave have?
Some of 3335 W 18th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 W 18th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3335 W 18th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 W 18th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3335 W 18th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3335 W 18th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3335 W 18th Ave offers parking.
Does 3335 W 18th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 W 18th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 W 18th Ave have a pool?
No, 3335 W 18th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3335 W 18th Ave have accessible units?
No, 3335 W 18th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 W 18th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 W 18th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1325 Garfield
1325 N Garfield St.
Denver, CO 80206
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
Canvas on Blake
2401 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
TriVista on Speer
1350 Speer Boulevard
Denver, CO 80204
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University