Denver, CO
3335 Krameria St
Last updated October 12 2019 at 1:13 AM

3335 Krameria St

3335 Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Location

3335 Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Section 8 accepted huge 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath upper and lower level apartment with approximately 2200 square feet of living space. Completely renovated kitchen and extra large family room and additional play room.  Fenced back yard great for the kids or toys.Located nearby all the family friendly events, movies in the park, farmers markets, restaurants, shops and stores in the Stapleton Town Center. Only blocks away from all Denver transit.There is a detached 2 car garage that can be rented for additional rent.Available for immediate move-in. Please no pets. Contact us for a showing!Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate. 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 Krameria St have any available units?
3335 Krameria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3335 Krameria St currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Krameria St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Krameria St pet-friendly?
No, 3335 Krameria St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3335 Krameria St offer parking?
Yes, 3335 Krameria St offers parking.
Does 3335 Krameria St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 Krameria St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Krameria St have a pool?
No, 3335 Krameria St does not have a pool.
Does 3335 Krameria St have accessible units?
No, 3335 Krameria St does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Krameria St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3335 Krameria St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3335 Krameria St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3335 Krameria St does not have units with air conditioning.
