3335 Krameria St

Section 8 accepted huge 5 Bedroom, 2 Bath upper and lower level apartment with approximately 2200 square feet of living space. Completely renovated kitchen and extra large family room and additional play room. Fenced back yard great for the kids or toys.Located nearby all the family friendly events, movies in the park, farmers markets, restaurants, shops and stores in the Stapleton Town Center. Only blocks away from all Denver transit.There is a detached 2 car garage that can be rented for additional rent.Available for immediate move-in. Please no pets. Contact us for a showing!Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.