Denver, CO
3317 Saint Paul St.
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

3317 Saint Paul St.

3317 North Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Denver
Location

3317 North Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3317 Saint Paul St. Available 05/06/19 Great North City Park 3 Bed 2 bath Tudor Style Home - This adorable vintage Tudor style home is the perfect place to call your new home. Available May 6th , 2019. The main floor has a large family room, 2 bedrooms, a full bath and formal dining room. The spacious kitchen has been updated and has plentiful counter and cupboard space. With warm wood floors and vintage architectural touches, this home has lots of character. The home is to be painted a neutral grey or beige before move in.

The finished basement has a large family room (with leather sofa included), a non-conforming bedroom, full bath, and laundry (washer and dryer included). There are two additional small storage rooms for your gear.

The backyard is perfect for entertaining with a covered patio and outdoor curtains. The detached 2-car garage features both front and back garage doors.

Close to City Park, Golf Courses, The Denver Zoo, Hospitals, Dining, Shopping and major transportation (light rail station).

Great fenced in small backyard
Two car detached garage and additional off street parking
Pet may be allowed, please inquire
A/C, Washer/Dryer & All kitchen appliances included
1st month and security deposit to move in
Application Fee $40 per lease signer
Please NO smokers of ANY kind
Tenant pays gas/electric/water/sewer and maintains the yard
Tenant rental/liability insurance required. Please ask for more information
Property is tenant occupied, please allow 24 hours notice to show

(RLNE1949894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Saint Paul St. have any available units?
3317 Saint Paul St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Saint Paul St. have?
Some of 3317 Saint Paul St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Saint Paul St. currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Saint Paul St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Saint Paul St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3317 Saint Paul St. is pet friendly.
Does 3317 Saint Paul St. offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Saint Paul St. offers parking.
Does 3317 Saint Paul St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 Saint Paul St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Saint Paul St. have a pool?
No, 3317 Saint Paul St. does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Saint Paul St. have accessible units?
No, 3317 Saint Paul St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Saint Paul St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Saint Paul St. does not have units with dishwashers.
