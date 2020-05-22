3300 West Florida Avenue

Amenities

This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 1,082 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and granite counter tops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Sanderson Gultch Park. Also nearby are Walgreens, Torres Mexican Food, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



1 dog is are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.



