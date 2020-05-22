All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3300 West Florida Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3300 West Florida Avenue
Last updated December 16 2019 at 7:53 PM

3300 West Florida Avenue

3300 West Florida Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3300 West Florida Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Mar Lee

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Denver will welcome you with 1,082 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and granite counter tops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, walk in closets, and a washer and dryer in unit. Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views/wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, balcony, deck, porch, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Sanderson Gultch Park. Also nearby are Walgreens, Torres Mexican Food, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

1 dog is are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $25/month pet rent.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 West Florida Avenue have any available units?
3300 West Florida Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 West Florida Avenue have?
Some of 3300 West Florida Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 West Florida Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3300 West Florida Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 West Florida Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3300 West Florida Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3300 West Florida Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3300 West Florida Avenue offers parking.
Does 3300 West Florida Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3300 West Florida Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 West Florida Avenue have a pool?
No, 3300 West Florida Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3300 West Florida Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3300 West Florida Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 West Florida Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3300 West Florida Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Detroit Terraces
1530 Detroit St
Denver, CO 80206
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University