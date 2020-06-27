All apartments in Denver
3275 Birch St

3275 Birch Street · No Longer Available
Location

3275 Birch Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This center unit is well cared for. It has hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living room and tile in the bathroom and kitchen. The galley kitchen is well laid out. The building has a large backyard that is shared. There is a shared basement storage area with a coin operated washer and dryer.Water is paid by the owner. A garage is available to rent fr an additional fee.Across from a park. Rox Edge property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with Fair Housing laws.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3275 Birch St have any available units?
3275 Birch St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3275 Birch St have?
Some of 3275 Birch St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3275 Birch St currently offering any rent specials?
3275 Birch St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3275 Birch St pet-friendly?
No, 3275 Birch St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3275 Birch St offer parking?
Yes, 3275 Birch St offers parking.
Does 3275 Birch St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3275 Birch St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3275 Birch St have a pool?
No, 3275 Birch St does not have a pool.
Does 3275 Birch St have accessible units?
No, 3275 Birch St does not have accessible units.
Does 3275 Birch St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3275 Birch St does not have units with dishwashers.
