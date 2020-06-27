3275 Birch St

This center unit is well cared for. It has hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living room and tile in the bathroom and kitchen. The galley kitchen is well laid out. The building has a large backyard that is shared. There is a shared basement storage area with a coin operated washer and dryer.Water is paid by the owner. A garage is available to rent fr an additional fee.Across from a park. Rox Edge property Management manages properties throughout the Denver Metro area and fully complies with Fair Housing laws.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
