Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

3267 S Steele St

3267 South Steele Street · No Longer Available
Location

3267 South Steele Street, Denver, CO 80210
Wellshire

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous, Fully Renovated 4 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch Style Home that You Have to See!!! - You will fall in love with this beautiful 4 bed + flex room, ranch style home in this highly sought after neighborhood!
Master bedroom offers a large bath with a steam shower and large walk-in closet
Heated tile and hardwood floors throughout the main living areas of the home. The vaulted ceilings throughout give the home a wonderful light and bright feel!
The Gourmet Kitchen features granite countertops, Wolf Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, microwave and 2 dishwashers. The open floor plan to the eating and living areas make this a fantastic entertaining home.
Yard is beautifully landscaped with patio for additional entertaining space, park like feel with large trees and includes an outbuilding equipped with power!
2 car attached garage, plus tons of storage. Efficient new boiler system heating and 2 air conditioners for pleasant living.
Dont miss this opportunity. Call today for a showing!!!
Pets considered. .
NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA

(RLNE4935835)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3267 S Steele St have any available units?
3267 S Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3267 S Steele St have?
Some of 3267 S Steele St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3267 S Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
3267 S Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3267 S Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3267 S Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 3267 S Steele St offer parking?
Yes, 3267 S Steele St offers parking.
Does 3267 S Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3267 S Steele St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3267 S Steele St have a pool?
No, 3267 S Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 3267 S Steele St have accessible units?
No, 3267 S Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 3267 S Steele St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3267 S Steele St has units with dishwashers.
