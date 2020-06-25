3267 S Steele St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous, Fully Renovated 4 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch Style Home that You Have to See!!! - You will fall in love with this beautiful 4 bed + flex room, ranch style home in this highly sought after neighborhood!

Master bedroom offers a large bath with a steam shower and large walk-in closet

Heated tile and hardwood floors throughout the main living areas of the home. The vaulted ceilings throughout give the home a wonderful light and bright feel!

The Gourmet Kitchen features granite countertops, Wolf Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, microwave and 2 dishwashers. The open floor plan to the eating and living areas make this a fantastic entertaining home.

Yard is beautifully landscaped with patio for additional entertaining space, park like feel with large trees and includes an outbuilding equipped with power!

2 car attached garage, plus tons of storage. Efficient new boiler system heating and 2 air conditioners for pleasant living.

Dont miss this opportunity. Call today for a showing!!!

Pets considered. .

NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA



(RLNE4935835)