3267 S Steele St

Amenities
Gorgeous, Fully Renovated 4 Bed, 3 Bath Ranch Style Home that You Have to See!!! - You will fall in love with this beautiful 4 bed + flex room, ranch style home in this highly sought after neighborhood!
Master bedroom offers a large bath with a steam shower and large walk-in closet
Heated tile and hardwood floors throughout the main living areas of the home. The vaulted ceilings throughout give the home a wonderful light and bright feel!
The Gourmet Kitchen features granite countertops, Wolf Gas Stove, Stainless Steel Refrigerator, microwave and 2 dishwashers. The open floor plan to the eating and living areas make this a fantastic entertaining home.
Yard is beautifully landscaped with patio for additional entertaining space, park like feel with large trees and includes an outbuilding equipped with power!
2 car attached garage, plus tons of storage. Efficient new boiler system heating and 2 air conditioners for pleasant living.
Dont miss this opportunity. Call today for a showing!!!
Pets considered. .
NO SMOKING ** NO MARIJUANA
(RLNE4935835)