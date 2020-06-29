All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:36 AM

3264 S Oneida Way

3264 South Oneida Way · No Longer Available
Location

3264 South Oneida Way, Denver, CO 80224
Hampden

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful property! This townhome lives like a single family home! End unit, no exterior maintenance. Incredible location! Close to DTC, I-25,light rail, 15 min to downtown. Close to shopping, parks, and restaurants. Main level is flooded with natural light and vaulted ceilings. Two living areas and a dining area make the main floor very functional. Kitchen features Corian countertops, extra panty closet, and wood flooring. Private patio area. 1 bed/1 bath on the main level and 2 bed/1.5 bath on the upper level. 2 CAR GARAGE also has built-in storage! Enjoy the maintenance free living as well as the amenities Three Fountains has to offer. Tenants have access to Clubhouse, pool and baby pool, fitness room and library. Water/sewer/trash included in rent. Pets considered with an additional deposit. Available April 5th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3264 S Oneida Way have any available units?
3264 S Oneida Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3264 S Oneida Way have?
Some of 3264 S Oneida Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3264 S Oneida Way currently offering any rent specials?
3264 S Oneida Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3264 S Oneida Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3264 S Oneida Way is pet friendly.
Does 3264 S Oneida Way offer parking?
Yes, 3264 S Oneida Way offers parking.
Does 3264 S Oneida Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3264 S Oneida Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3264 S Oneida Way have a pool?
Yes, 3264 S Oneida Way has a pool.
Does 3264 S Oneida Way have accessible units?
No, 3264 S Oneida Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3264 S Oneida Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3264 S Oneida Way has units with dishwashers.

