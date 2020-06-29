3264 S Oneida Way

Amenities

Wonderful property! This townhome lives like a single family home! End unit, no exterior maintenance. Incredible location! Close to DTC, I-25,light rail, 15 min to downtown. Close to shopping, parks, and restaurants. Main level is flooded with natural light and vaulted ceilings. Two living areas and a dining area make the main floor very functional. Kitchen features Corian countertops, extra panty closet, and wood flooring. Private patio area. 1 bed/1 bath on the main level and 2 bed/1.5 bath on the upper level. 2 CAR GARAGE also has built-in storage! Enjoy the maintenance free living as well as the amenities Three Fountains has to offer. Tenants have access to Clubhouse, pool and baby pool, fitness room and library. Water/sewer/trash included in rent. Pets considered with an additional deposit. Available April 5th.