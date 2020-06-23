Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

325 E. 18th Avenue #206 Available 01/01/20 Charming Renovated 1 Bedroom Condo in Historic Building! - Wonderful, charming building with tons of character! Great uptown, central location! 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo unit in beautifully redone building with historic character! This charming 1910 historic building was fully renovated in 1998. Located within walking distance of downtown offices and shops, great restaurants, and night-life. Close to Coors Field, LoHi, and more!



This is a 2nd floor, 1 bedroom unit with extra sunroom and office/dining area, carpet, french doors, and new efficient window a/c. The open kitchen has a breakfast bar, dishwasher, and disposal. Carpet and entry flooring was replaced a year ago and unit was painted within the last year.



Coin-op laundry on-site and a big extra storage unit in the basement. The building has street parking only, but residential parking permits are available free from the City of Denver. Additional parking spaces may be available at nearby lots in the area.



Rent is $1250 and includes gas (heat), water/sewer, trash, and expanded basic cable TV (thru March 2020), which you can upgrade for more services and high speed internet. You pay only electricity. No smoking unit. $100 Move in & $100 move-out fees payable condo association. Renter's Liability Insurance required. $100 Administrative fee due at lease signing. Contact Janet at SHOCKCOR INC. at 720-937-7754. Showings available Monday thru Friday.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4673178)