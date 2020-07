Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage in a cul-de-sac - Tri-Level home in a cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and a walk out basement with family room which includes a Fireplace. There is a fenced back yard and an attached 2 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities. W/D available for convenience only. Walk to parks and trails. Close to Belmar and Old Town Littleton. Amazing value at this price, won't last long!



(RLNE5185906)