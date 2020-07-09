Amenities

3231 W Dakota Ave Available 08/01/20 Cozy, Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Westwood Neighborhood! - Tom Wagner

262.844.5533



Enjoy this updated house in close proximity to Bel Mar and Mile High Stadium. This singled family home features:



- New kitchen appliances

- Upddated countertops and backsplash

- New hard wood floors

- Fenced backyard

- Personal driveway

- Stackable washer/dryer hookups

- 3 bedrooms

- New carpet

- 2 bathrooms

- Custom tile in bathrooms

- New vanities in bathrooms

- Heat and central air



Rent: $2,250

Deposit: $2,250

Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.

Insurance: Resident must provide proof of liability insurance, or it can be purchased through Atlas for $12.50 per month ($9.50 + $3 service fee)



Pet Policy

Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.

$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.

$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)



Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/e40b5cad-4ef7-4930-9553-8316a2a40574

Applications: $45 per adult



Rental Qualifications:

-Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.

-No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years

-Background and credit checks required.



Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email



Tom Wagner

262-844-5533

tom.wagner@realatlas.com



Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate



