Denver, CO
3231 W Dakota Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3231 W Dakota Ave

3231 West Dakota Avenue · (262) 844-5533
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3231 West Dakota Avenue, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3231 W Dakota Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3231 W Dakota Ave Available 08/01/20 Cozy, Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Westwood Neighborhood! - Tom Wagner
262.844.5533

Enjoy this updated house in close proximity to Bel Mar and Mile High Stadium. This singled family home features:

- New kitchen appliances
- Upddated countertops and backsplash
- New hard wood floors
- Fenced backyard
- Personal driveway
- Stackable washer/dryer hookups
- 3 bedrooms
- New carpet
- 2 bathrooms
- Custom tile in bathrooms
- New vanities in bathrooms
- Heat and central air

Rent: $2,250
Deposit: $2,250
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Insurance: Resident must provide proof of liability insurance, or it can be purchased through Atlas for $12.50 per month ($9.50 + $3 service fee)

Pet Policy
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)

Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/e40b5cad-4ef7-4930-9553-8316a2a40574
Applications: $45 per adult

Rental Qualifications:
-Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
-No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
-Background and credit checks required.

Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email

Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com

Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate

@REALTOR

(RLNE5903089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3231 W Dakota Ave have any available units?
3231 W Dakota Ave has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3231 W Dakota Ave have?
Some of 3231 W Dakota Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3231 W Dakota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3231 W Dakota Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3231 W Dakota Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3231 W Dakota Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3231 W Dakota Ave offer parking?
No, 3231 W Dakota Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3231 W Dakota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3231 W Dakota Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3231 W Dakota Ave have a pool?
No, 3231 W Dakota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3231 W Dakota Ave have accessible units?
No, 3231 W Dakota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3231 W Dakota Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3231 W Dakota Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
