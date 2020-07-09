Amenities
3231 W Dakota Ave Available 08/01/20 Cozy, Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Westwood Neighborhood! - Tom Wagner
262.844.5533
Enjoy this updated house in close proximity to Bel Mar and Mile High Stadium. This singled family home features:
- New kitchen appliances
- Upddated countertops and backsplash
- New hard wood floors
- Fenced backyard
- Personal driveway
- Stackable washer/dryer hookups
- 3 bedrooms
- New carpet
- 2 bathrooms
- Custom tile in bathrooms
- New vanities in bathrooms
- Heat and central air
Rent: $2,250
Deposit: $2,250
Utilities: Residents are responsible for all utilities.
Insurance: Resident must provide proof of liability insurance, or it can be purchased through Atlas for $12.50 per month ($9.50 + $3 service fee)
Pet Policy
Pets accepted! (2) total are allowed.
$250 one time pet fee (per pet) is due at the time of move-in.
$25 monthly pet rent (per pet)
Apply today! @ https://areg.appfolio.com/listings/detail/e40b5cad-4ef7-4930-9553-8316a2a40574
Applications: $45 per adult
Rental Qualifications:
-Please provide proof of income equal to 3x the rent amount.
-No evictions or felonies within the last 5 years
-Background and credit checks required.
Contact me today to tour! Text, Call, or Email
Tom Wagner
262-844-5533
tom.wagner@realatlas.com
Professionally managed by Atlas Real Estate
