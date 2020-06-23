All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 South Ogden St

320 South Ogden Street · No Longer Available
Location

320 South Ogden Street, Denver, CO 80209
Washington Park West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely West Wash Park Home! - Available for a flexible lease!
Enjoy peaceful mornings from the front patio of this duplex in the highly desirable Wash Park West.
Wood floors shine throughout the open layout of the main level. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, kitchen island, breakfast bar, pantry, & tons of storage space. Cozy living room has recessed lighting and shares a double sided fireplace with the back patio. Upstairs bedroom has walk-in closet & attached private bathroom. Spacious & bright master suite with vaulted ceilings has a luxurious 5 piece bath with double vanities, soaking tub, granite counter tops, and walk-in closet w/ built-ins. Fully finished basement has high ceilings, family room with wet bar, full bathroom, & conforming bedroom. Back patio has fireplace & built-in grill providing a fun and inviting atmosphere, just in time for summer! This favorable location is walking distance to Washington Park, Pearl Street, Alameda Ave, and all that South Broadway has to offer-- shops, restaurants, bars, and more!
2 Car detached garage also will be available for tenant use.
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.
Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee $35/month for 1 pet, $45/month for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com
Pursuant to The Fair Housing Act & Colorado Fair Housing Law, Pioneer Property Management maintains an ongoing policy and practice prohibiting discrimination in all housing-related transactions.

(RLNE4576262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 South Ogden St have any available units?
320 South Ogden St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 South Ogden St have?
Some of 320 South Ogden St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 South Ogden St currently offering any rent specials?
320 South Ogden St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 South Ogden St pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 South Ogden St is pet friendly.
Does 320 South Ogden St offer parking?
Yes, 320 South Ogden St does offer parking.
Does 320 South Ogden St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 320 South Ogden St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 South Ogden St have a pool?
No, 320 South Ogden St does not have a pool.
Does 320 South Ogden St have accessible units?
No, 320 South Ogden St does not have accessible units.
Does 320 South Ogden St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 320 South Ogden St has units with dishwashers.
