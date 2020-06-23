320 South Ogden St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely West Wash Park Home! - Available for a flexible lease!

Enjoy peaceful mornings from the front patio of this duplex in the highly desirable Wash Park West.

Wood floors shine throughout the open layout of the main level. Gorgeous kitchen with granite counters, kitchen island, breakfast bar, pantry, & tons of storage space. Cozy living room has recessed lighting and shares a double sided fireplace with the back patio. Upstairs bedroom has walk-in closet & attached private bathroom. Spacious & bright master suite with vaulted ceilings has a luxurious 5 piece bath with double vanities, soaking tub, granite counter tops, and walk-in closet w/ built-ins. Fully finished basement has high ceilings, family room with wet bar, full bathroom, & conforming bedroom. Back patio has fireplace & built-in grill providing a fun and inviting atmosphere, just in time for summer! This favorable location is walking distance to Washington Park, Pearl Street, Alameda Ave, and all that South Broadway has to offer-- shops, restaurants, bars, and more!

2 Car detached garage also will be available for tenant use.

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $100/month.

Sorry, we do not accept housing program vouchers at this time.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee $35/month for 1 pet, $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available.

