Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious traditional brick ranch located on a quiet street in Southern Hills. Unique floor plan with 4 bedrooms on the main floor. Remodeled in 2017. One block south of Dartmouth and Slavens school. 2,900 square feet

4 bedrooms on main floor

Spacious traditional brick ranch located on a quiet street in Southern Hills. Unique floor plan with 4 bedrooms on the main floor. Remodeled in 2017. One block south of Dartmouth and Slavens school. 2,900 square feet

4 bedrooms on main floor