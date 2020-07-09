All apartments in Denver
3185 Brighton Blvd 01-206
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

3185 Brighton Blvd 01-206

3185 Brighton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3185 Brighton Boulevard, Denver, CO 80216
River North Art District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
media room
Mod & Convenient NEW BUILD Two Bedroom in RiNO - Property Id: 242435

2nd Floor apartment with Juliet balcony and Tiled Shower w/ city view. One of three ready for March move in. One available for April.

Bold, fearless, and authentic living is what this property is all about! Cutting edge interiors with top end appliances, in the heart of Denver's hub for creativity and culture. The S. Platte River Trail runs next to the property, leading to the City of Cuernavaca Park, w/ easy access to Denver's 53-acre park system, including 850 miles of trails perfect for jogging & biking.

Mod Interiors Featuring:
9-14 foot ceilings w/ oversized windows, gas ranges, quartz counter-tops, USB charging stations, wine fridges,w/ full size washers and dryers.

Community Amenities:
An alluring speakeasy, private lounge with catering kitchen, 24-hour fitness center, cardio lab w/ trainers, outdoor movie theatre, year-round lap style pool, fireside communal dining, and a rooftop deck w/ views of downtown + the Rocky Mountain Front Range.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242435
Property Id 242435

(RLNE5714624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

