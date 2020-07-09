3185 Brighton Blvd 01-206

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym pool hot tub media room

Mod & Convenient NEW BUILD Two Bedroom in RiNO - Property Id: 242435



2nd Floor apartment with Juliet balcony and Tiled Shower w/ city view. One of three ready for March move in. One available for April.



Bold, fearless, and authentic living is what this property is all about! Cutting edge interiors with top end appliances, in the heart of Denver's hub for creativity and culture. The S. Platte River Trail runs next to the property, leading to the City of Cuernavaca Park, w/ easy access to Denver's 53-acre park system, including 850 miles of trails perfect for jogging & biking.



Mod Interiors Featuring:

9-14 foot ceilings w/ oversized windows, gas ranges, quartz counter-tops, USB charging stations, wine fridges,w/ full size washers and dryers.



Community Amenities:

An alluring speakeasy, private lounge with catering kitchen, 24-hour fitness center, cardio lab w/ trainers, outdoor movie theatre, year-round lap style pool, fireside communal dining, and a rooftop deck w/ views of downtown + the Rocky Mountain Front Range.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/242435

