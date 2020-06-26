Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3162 S. Josephine Street Available 08/07/20 Dont miss out!! Three Bedroom Ranch in South East Denver! - Single Family ranch located in Southern Hills, minutes from DU, shops, restaurants, Wellshire golf course and parks. Nearest schools are award winning Slavens K-8 and Thomas Jefferson High School!



This spacious 1950's ranch has 1739 s.f. of living space. The home features a formal living room w/beautiful hardwood flooring, family room/den with wood burning fireplace, spacious kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, electric range and built in microwave, lots of cabinet space, 3 nice size bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room with Washer/Dryer hook up. Central heat & air, over-sized 2-car garage, covered back patio with fenced-in yard great for entertaining.



Rent $2295.00, Deposit $2,200.00 (wac), $40 App fee. Tenant pays all utilities. Must gross 3x's the amount of rent.

Pets welcome with additional $100 deposit per pet and additional $50 a month in rent per pet. Pet must be minimum 1 year of age, spayed or neutered and current on all vaccines.



This is currently an occupied home.

To schedule a showing please go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on view details and fill out the information. An email and or text message will be sent to you with additional information regarding showing times. If you do not receive an email in 24 hours please check your spam or junk file.

For additional information please call Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.



(RLNE1833921)