3146 Vallejo Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

3146 Vallejo Street

3146 Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

3146 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Rooftop entertaining in the Highlands 2 Bed Townhouse - Be in the heart of the Highlands, walking distance to your favorite restaurants, entertainment and more!
This updated 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse boasts
hardwood floors throughout, beautiful master suite, granite counters with stainless appliances
Spacious entertaining area as well as a full size rooftop deck.
Washer/Dryer included and attached 2 car garage.
Optional: Furnished or partially furnished....ask for details.

This will not last!

NO MARIJUANA NO SMOKING

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4852909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3146 Vallejo Street have any available units?
3146 Vallejo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3146 Vallejo Street have?
Some of 3146 Vallejo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3146 Vallejo Street currently offering any rent specials?
3146 Vallejo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3146 Vallejo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3146 Vallejo Street is pet friendly.
Does 3146 Vallejo Street offer parking?
Yes, 3146 Vallejo Street offers parking.
Does 3146 Vallejo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3146 Vallejo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3146 Vallejo Street have a pool?
No, 3146 Vallejo Street does not have a pool.
Does 3146 Vallejo Street have accessible units?
No, 3146 Vallejo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3146 Vallejo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3146 Vallejo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
