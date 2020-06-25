3146 Vallejo Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Rooftop entertaining in the Highlands 2 Bed Townhouse - Be in the heart of the Highlands, walking distance to your favorite restaurants, entertainment and more!

This updated 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse boasts

hardwood floors throughout, beautiful master suite, granite counters with stainless appliances

Spacious entertaining area as well as a full size rooftop deck.

Washer/Dryer included and attached 2 car garage.

Optional: Furnished or partially furnished....ask for details.



This will not last!



NO MARIJUANA NO SMOKING



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4852909)