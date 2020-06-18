All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3135 N Roslyn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3135 N Roslyn Way
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

3135 N Roslyn Way

3135 Roslyn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Stapleton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3135 Roslyn Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
yoga
Affordable One Bedroom Stapleton: Great Amenities - Property Id: 282159

One bedroom in a new build property, nestled in Stapleton suburbs. Near DIA / Downtown.

Designer finish packages, chef-inspired kitchens, and luxurious baths provide a perfect backdrop for a truly memorable Stapleton lifestyle. Just two blocks to the E. 29th Ave. Town Center, a convenient stroll to shopping, dining, and commuter options.

Two kitchen finishes: both with quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting & kitchen islands* + Stainless steel appliances, patio* bath w/ double vanities and
Sustainable hardwood flooring. Front-loading washer & dryer, Spacious walk-in closets w/ built-in organizers.

AMENITIES:
Clubroom, w/ gaming area, fireside lounge, business center, Courtyard: Olympic-sized pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, fire pit. Spa, featuring steam room, dry sauna, yoga deck, treatment room. Fitness center, outfitted with Technogym, TRX trainer, Fitness On Demand. Rooftop deck, with grilling & dining areas
Pet-friendly living with onsite pet spa*
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282159
Property Id 282159

(RLNE5786633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 N Roslyn Way have any available units?
3135 N Roslyn Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3135 N Roslyn Way have?
Some of 3135 N Roslyn Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 N Roslyn Way currently offering any rent specials?
3135 N Roslyn Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 N Roslyn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 N Roslyn Way is pet friendly.
Does 3135 N Roslyn Way offer parking?
No, 3135 N Roslyn Way does not offer parking.
Does 3135 N Roslyn Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3135 N Roslyn Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 N Roslyn Way have a pool?
Yes, 3135 N Roslyn Way has a pool.
Does 3135 N Roslyn Way have accessible units?
No, 3135 N Roslyn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 N Roslyn Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 N Roslyn Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Botanica Town Center
2900 Roslyn Street
Denver, CO 80238
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
Arrive 800 Penn
800 Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80203
The Domain at Wash Park
300 S Lafayette St
Denver, CO 80209
Modera River North
2840 Blake Street
Denver, CO 80205
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University