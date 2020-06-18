3135 N Roslyn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna yoga

Affordable One Bedroom Stapleton: Great Amenities - Property Id: 282159



One bedroom in a new build property, nestled in Stapleton suburbs. Near DIA / Downtown.



Designer finish packages, chef-inspired kitchens, and luxurious baths provide a perfect backdrop for a truly memorable Stapleton lifestyle. Just two blocks to the E. 29th Ave. Town Center, a convenient stroll to shopping, dining, and commuter options.



Two kitchen finishes: both with quartz countertops, under-cabinet lighting & kitchen islands* + Stainless steel appliances, patio* bath w/ double vanities and

Sustainable hardwood flooring. Front-loading washer & dryer, Spacious walk-in closets w/ built-in organizers.



AMENITIES:

Clubroom, w/ gaming area, fireside lounge, business center, Courtyard: Olympic-sized pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, fire pit. Spa, featuring steam room, dry sauna, yoga deck, treatment room. Fitness center, outfitted with Technogym, TRX trainer, Fitness On Demand. Rooftop deck, with grilling & dining areas

Pet-friendly living with onsite pet spa*

