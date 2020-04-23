3131 E Alameda Ave #2003

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities bocce court conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking pool pool table guest parking internet access

Penthouse Condo in The Polo Club - This PENTHOUSE has the most beautiful views of Downtown, front range, and Cherry Creek. This fantastic corner unit condo has been recently updated and ready to entertain. Washer and Dryer in unit, plush carpet, master bedroom, and bath, plus 2 other rooms, and an area for an office in the sunroom. 2 Underground parking spaces. Great Building Amenities: Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Room, 24 Hr Concierge, Conference Room, Library, Billiards/Party Room, 2 Acres of Landscaped Grounds, Walking Paths, Bocce Court & Plenty of Guest Parking. Walk to Cherry Creek Mall, Restaurants, Trail or City Set. Includes in rent Cable, Heat, Water, Internet, Clubhouse, Pool/Jacuzzi, Fitness Facility, All internet, cable, hot hater heat, sewer, and trash included. Easy walking distance to the Cherry Creek mall and the creek path. The Polo Club, built in 1966, is a Midcentury architectural marvel with its unique 21 story atrium and 2 acres manicured backyard. The Polo Club is a well-managed, financially secure building, offering a quiet oasis and great amenities to its residents, including guest rooms, party rooms, and a large indoor swimming pool.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2957369)