Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

3131 E Alameda Ave #2003

3131 East Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3131 East Alameda Avenue, Denver, CO 80209
Belcaro

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
guest parking
internet access
Penthouse Condo in The Polo Club - This PENTHOUSE has the most beautiful views of Downtown, front range, and Cherry Creek. This fantastic corner unit condo has been recently updated and ready to entertain. Washer and Dryer in unit, plush carpet, master bedroom, and bath, plus 2 other rooms, and an area for an office in the sunroom. 2 Underground parking spaces. Great Building Amenities: Pool, Jacuzzi, Fitness Room, 24 Hr Concierge, Conference Room, Library, Billiards/Party Room, 2 Acres of Landscaped Grounds, Walking Paths, Bocce Court & Plenty of Guest Parking. Walk to Cherry Creek Mall, Restaurants, Trail or City Set. Includes in rent Cable, Heat, Water, Internet, Clubhouse, Pool/Jacuzzi, Fitness Facility, All internet, cable, hot hater heat, sewer, and trash included. Easy walking distance to the Cherry Creek mall and the creek path. The Polo Club, built in 1966, is a Midcentury architectural marvel with its unique 21 story atrium and 2 acres manicured backyard. The Polo Club is a well-managed, financially secure building, offering a quiet oasis and great amenities to its residents, including guest rooms, party rooms, and a large indoor swimming pool.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2957369)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 have any available units?
3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 have?
Some of 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 currently offering any rent specials?
3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 pet-friendly?
No, 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 offer parking?
Yes, 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 offers parking.
Does 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 have a pool?
Yes, 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 has a pool.
Does 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 have accessible units?
No, 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3131 E Alameda Ave #2003 does not have units with dishwashers.
