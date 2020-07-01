3104 N. Elizabeth St.

Amenities

Bedroom Available North of City Park!!! - Fully Furnished Home is Move In Ready Now!! House is equipped with stainless steel appliances, living space upstairs and in the basement. One bedroom and one bathroom upstairs and one bed and one bath downstairs in the basement. One of the bedrooms is available. Washer/Dryer Included along with attached one car garage. Plenty of storage throughout entire home!! Professionally landscaped front and back yards for all of the outdoor entertaining with Hot Tub!!! Rental Rate includes all utilities + internet/cable. Incredible location with easy access to downtown, RiNO, DIA and Denver Tech Center. Restaurants and public transportation are just a short walk away!!!



Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655



*Security Deposit - One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit - $500 Per Pet*



For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



No Dogs Allowed



