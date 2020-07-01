All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3104 N. Elizabeth St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3104 N. Elizabeth St.
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

3104 N. Elizabeth St.

3104 Elizabeth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3104 Elizabeth Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Bedroom Available North of City Park!!! - Fully Furnished Home is Move In Ready Now!! House is equipped with stainless steel appliances, living space upstairs and in the basement. One bedroom and one bathroom upstairs and one bed and one bath downstairs in the basement. One of the bedrooms is available. Washer/Dryer Included along with attached one car garage. Plenty of storage throughout entire home!! Professionally landscaped front and back yards for all of the outdoor entertaining with Hot Tub!!! Rental Rate includes all utilities + internet/cable. Incredible location with easy access to downtown, RiNO, DIA and Denver Tech Center. Restaurants and public transportation are just a short walk away!!!

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit - One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit - $500 Per Pet*

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5305949)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 N. Elizabeth St. have any available units?
3104 N. Elizabeth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 N. Elizabeth St. have?
Some of 3104 N. Elizabeth St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 N. Elizabeth St. currently offering any rent specials?
3104 N. Elizabeth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 N. Elizabeth St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 N. Elizabeth St. is pet friendly.
Does 3104 N. Elizabeth St. offer parking?
Yes, 3104 N. Elizabeth St. offers parking.
Does 3104 N. Elizabeth St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 N. Elizabeth St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 N. Elizabeth St. have a pool?
No, 3104 N. Elizabeth St. does not have a pool.
Does 3104 N. Elizabeth St. have accessible units?
No, 3104 N. Elizabeth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 N. Elizabeth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 N. Elizabeth St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Muse Apartments
2270 S University Blvd
Denver, CO 80210
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway
Denver, CO 80202
Broadstone on 9th
4300 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80220
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St
Denver, CO 80218
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University